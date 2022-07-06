ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FOX 13 Investigates: How much money Utes, Pac-12 make compared to other conferences

By Nate Carlisle
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY — Like a running back looking for the endzone, college athletic departments are trying to find conferences that can make them the most money.

Public schools in the Pac-12 averaged revenues of $74 million in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, according to the database maintained by Sportico. That was about 55% of what their counterparts in the SEC received.

The University of Utah athletic department earned $51 million in 2020-2021.

“The discrepancy is much smaller than what it will be in 2024, when all these moves are likely to be made,” said Emily Caron, a sports business reporter at Sportico.

The Big Ten, which will soon include UCLA and the University of Southern California, could sell its television and other media rights for more than $1 billion.

“Whereas before USC and UCLA defected,” Caron said, “the PAC-12, was probably looking at a number closer to $500 million. Without them, they're probably looking at a number closer to $300 million if they don't lose other members.”

Rights to football and men’s basketball could determine whether universities keep funding sports that don’t make money.

Sportico’s database says Utah athletics had annual profits of about $3 million in each of the two fiscal years before the pandemic. Then in 2020-2021, it lost $31 million.

“If you don't spend to upgrade your facilities, you may have a harder time recruiting an athlete that may play a role in helping you win a championship,” said Rick Burton, a professor of sports management at Syracuse University. “And if you don't win championships, then you may not be in a position where you can sell as many tickets to keep the whole machine going.”

Caron also has bad news for schools from poorer conferences – like Utah State University.

“No offense to Utah State fans,” she said, “ those second-tier sort of media properties or athletic programs… you don't need to give them as much money when you have kind of the cream of the crop, and you have the most primetime slots that you want.”

Sportico says the Aggies have toggled between slight profits and slight deficits in recent years.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Utah Appears To Be Taking A Calm Approach To Conference Realignment

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been a little over a week since the news came out that USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, and what a week it has been. Emotions have been high and low, understandably so. “News” on what is actually happening has been hard to come by. An unsurprising revelation considering schools and conferences are in varying stages of “weighing their options”.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

What Is The Best Conference Realignment Scenario For The Utah Utes?

SALT LAKE CITY – There are rumors, reports, opinions and so much more swirling around the college football world regarding conference realignment, but what’s best for the Utah Utes?. We asked the KSL Sports team and here are the responses. Conference Realignment And The Utah Utes. Michelle Bodkin,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Former BYU guard Hunter Erickson announces his transfer destination

Hunter Erickson will stay in the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. The former BYU basketball and Timpview High guard announced Thursday afternoon he is headed to Salt Lake Community College to play for the Bruins, one of the nation’s top junior college basketball programs. The 6-foot-3,...
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

60 in 60: #42 BYU’s Masen Wake (Fullback/Tight End)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #42 is BYU’s Masen Wake (FB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
Local
Utah College Sports
UPI News

BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical. The university, which is located in Provo, Utah, and operated by...
PROVO, UT
etvnews.com

University of Utah Announces 2022 Dean’s List

The University of Utah congratulates more than 8,900 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term. Madalyn Irl Johnson of Price. Dalton Latimer of Price.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Pac 12 Football#Utes#Sec#The University Of Utah#Usc
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Kitchen falls further behind in Utah Senate race as remaining votes are counted

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An incumbent Utah state senator appears set to lose his seat after one term, according to the latest vote totals from Salt Lake County. Sen. Derek Kitchen (D-Salt Lake City) trailed challenger Jen Plumb in the Utah Senate District 9 race by 62 votes after the latest results were uploaded to the county's website Thursday afternoon. Plumb had 4,375 votes to Kitchen's 4,313 votes. Plumb had been leading by 51 votes as of last week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

As the school year approaches, Utah schools are suffering a staff shortage

SALT LAKE CITY — The start of school is around the corner and some school districts are struggling with a staff shortage. Salt Lake City School District is currently short bus drivers. Canyons School District said it also doesn’t have enough bus drivers, but it is short-staffed in other areas, like custodians and lunch workers as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah's housing market is changing in these 3 ways

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The landscape of Utah’s housing market is changing. The days of packed open houses and bidding wars are over as higher interest rates have slammed the brakes on what was a feeding frenzy for housing in the Beehive state. “We’re getting to a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

BYU student found guilty in sextortion case

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a sexual extortion case targeting a 16-year-old girl that took place in Lehi in May of 2021 has been given a jail sentence of under a year.  Benjamin Shields, 21, was found guilty of Sexual Extortion with Intent to Coerce for Distribution and scented to 364 days in […]
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

Bluegrass Music Festival in Wasatch County

The seventh annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is finally here! This Friday, Jul. 8 is the first day of the three day festival in Wasatch County. The Festival will take place at the Richard W. Erickson ranch in Wallsburg, halfway between Provo and Heber City. The festival is a family friendly event showcasing Utah’s best Bluegrass, Ska, Celtic and Folk musicians. To talk more about the festival and give a little sneak peak of what to expect, folk singer Ryan Shupe came to Good Things Utah. He also performed his songs ‘The Sun Will Shine Again’.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Utah’s first loaded fries restaurant

Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy