Andrew Wiggins was the beneficiary of fleeting NBA Finals MVP buzz mostly for his stellar individual defense on Jayson Tatum and ability to make the Boston Celtics pay for loading extra defenders toward Stephen Curry. But his career-altering performance en route to the Golden State Warriors’ fourth championship in eight seasons should be remembered most for the incredible improvement Wiggins made in another facet of the game entirely—one he now can’t believe failed to come sooner.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO