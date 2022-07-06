ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Draft Compensation Determined by Baker Mayfield Snap Count With Panthers, per Source

The Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers on Wednesday, with Cleveland receiving a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick in return.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported additional information on the terms of the conditional NFL draft pick. The fifth-round pick will become a fourth-round pick in 2024 if Mayfield plays at least 70% of the offensive snaps in the 2022 season.

This means that as long as Mayfield is named the Panthers starter for the upcoming season and remains healthy throughout the year, then the pick will be boosted up a round for the Browns.

Mayfield is coming off an injury-heavy season, which included a shoulder injury that required surgery, left foot soreness and a right knee contusion. He missed three games in the 2021 season due to the injuries.

The Panthers have yet to name their starter for the 2022 season, though. Sam Darnold originally was projected to be named the starter again this upcoming season after starting in 11 games of the 2021 season. The Panthers do not intend to trade Darnold, per The Athletic.

He missed five starting games with a shoulder injury. That’s where former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stepped in. Carolina did not re-sign Newton, though.

Mayfield is coming off four consecutive starting seasons in Cleveland after he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft. He struggled for the most part with the Browns, only finishing with one winning season in 2020. That year, he led the team to their first playoff run since 2002.

