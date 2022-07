The Smyrna Police Department continues to search for a woman who is wanted for questioning for her possible involvement in a drug case. Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Leia Strand, pictured above, in regards to a drug overdose in Smyrna. It is believed that Leia Strand lives in the Nashville area and has ties to Kentucky, according to Smyrna authorities. If you have seen Strand, contact Detective Sgt. Kevin Krieb at 615-267-5148 or email him at kevin.krieb@townofsmyrna.org if you have information on Leia Strand.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO