Local real estate titan gifts 330 acres to private school

Smoky and Margaret Bissell Smoky and Margaret Bissell are pictured at CBJ's 2017 Heavy Hitters Commercial Real Estate Awards event. (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — One of the largest private schools in Charlotte has received a massive land donation from one of the local real estate community’s most prominent figures. Smoky and Margaret Bissell have given roughly 330 acres — as well as an unspecified monetary commitment — to Charlotte Country Day School.

A July 1 letter from David Mancos, interim head of school for Country Day, and Bill Zimmern, the incoming chair of its board of directors, notified the school community of the donation.

“The generosity of the Bissells enables the school to take a long-term and thoughtful approach to determine the best and highest use for the property,” it reads. “Decades from now, this occasion will be viewed as a significant moment in Country Day’s history, and the possibilities this gift enables are numerous.”

The property is south of Weddington and Providence roads.

