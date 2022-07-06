ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake View, IA

The Lake View City Council Brought Up The Hanson Street Surfacing Project At Last Night’s Meeting

By KC Meiners
1380kcim.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake View City Council met last (Tuesday) night and again discussed the Hanson Street surfacing project. City Administrator, Scott Peterson, explains what part of the city they...

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
kicdam.com

City of Spencer Working with Trailer Park Owner

Spencer, IA (KICD) — As we reported Wednesday, residents of Bill Caskey’s Trailer Park directly Northeast of the Clay County Fairgrounds have until Tuesday to move out. The city had declared the property – with 26 units – unihabitable because of building violations, and possible fire and health hazards.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

City of Spencer Rules Trailer Park Uninhabitable

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A letter to the owner and residents of the trailer park at 317 West 18th Street in Spencer says the Planning Department has judged the property to be un-inhabitable, and that it must be vacated. The original deadline was July 5th, with Planning Director Alec Schulz issuing a one-week extension. Margaret George attended Tuesday night’s council meeting to say she and 35 other families have nowhere else to go.
SPENCER, IA
1380kcim.com

Flags Ordered To Half-Staff Saturday For Burial Of Lake City WWII Veteran Solider

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to half-staff tomorrow (Saturday) from sunrise to sunset for the funeral of a Lake City World War II soldier. U.S. Army Pfc. Merl Wayne Holm was killed in action at the age of 22 in Papua New Guinea on Thanksgiving Day in 1942 while defending an Allied communications center in the region. His remains were buried in the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines and finally identified earlier this year by the Department of Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency. Holm had been awarded the Bronze Star, the Silver Star, and the Purple Heart for his service and will be buried with full military honors at the Lake City Cemetery. Holm’s funeral begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Woodlawn Christian Church. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individual businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff as a sign of respect.
LAKE CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Lake View, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Lake View, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, July 7th, 2022

(Battle Creek, IA) – Investigators continue looking into why an unoccupied home near Battle Creek exploded Wednesday morning. According to nearby residents, three people were inside the house at the time, cleaning it, when the blast happened. Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman says it “could be some time before we determine the cause of the explosion.” The three people injured were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries. Their identities have not been released.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

3 Injured In Explosion, Fire At Ida County Home

(Battle Creek, IA) — Authorities in Ida County say three people were injured in an explosion and fire at a home just north of Battle Creek this (Wednesday) morning. Emergency responders from several agencies in northwest Iowa were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 a-m. KTIV/TV reports one man was taken to a Sioux City hospital and a man and woman were transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove. A neighbor told reporters no one lived at the home but several people were cleaning it when the explosion happened. The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.
IDA COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 5, 2022

2:50am: An officer located an Open Overhead Door at 1001 East Lincoln Way Street. The officer secured the business after checking inside. 5:41am: A Traffic Stop at 220th and Oakland Ave. resulted in Gerado Aguilar Ballester of Bloomfield being cited for, “Excessive Speed.”. 6:46am: A Traffic Stop in the...
JEFFERSON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Peterson
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

DMACC Carroll Campus Is Hosting An Event Next Week To Help Individuals Sign Up For Fall Classes

Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus is hosting an event to help individuals sign up for classes this fall. The event is called Rock Enroll and takes place Thursday, July 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Carroll campus. DMACC staff will be available to provide one-on-one support to help students apply to DMACC, register for classes, and answer any questions. Participants who attend the event will have their names entered to win a pair of Beats Headphones and gas cards. Individuals can follow the link included with this story on our website to learn more information.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Treman Park At North Twin Lake Closed After Reported Drowning Monday

Treman Park on North Twin Lake in Calhoun County remains closed this (Tuesday) morning following a reported drowning on Monday evening. First responders were dispatched to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. after a caller reported a 25-year-old male swimmer had gone under and did not reemerge. A half-dozen local agencies, including the Rockwell City, Twin Lakes and Manson Fire Departments, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, responded to assist in the search. They called off their efforts Monday around dusk, but the search is expected to resume Tuesday morning. Treman Park will be closed to the public until further notice while operations are underway.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN HOUSE EXPLOSION

THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE THREE ADULTS INJURED IN WEDNESDAY’S EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT A HOUSE NEAR BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. THE SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BRUNING, 68-YEAR-OLD SANDRA KAY JEPSEN AND 46-YEAR-OLD JOEL STAPLETON WERE THE VICTIMS INSIDE THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanson#City Administrator
kicdam.com

Power Outages and Damage Reported in Parts of Northwest Iowa Following Tuesday Severe Weather

Northwest Iowa (KICD)—Parts of the area are in cleanup mode after line of strong thunderstorms caused damage on Tuesday. The long-lived line began to form in the middle to late morning hours in Central South Dakota, with reports of softball size hail and winds in excess of 90 mph, keeping its strength as it moved into the local area with measured winds ranging up to 79 mph at a personal weather station near Hartley according to the report from the National Weather Service.
HARTLEY, IA
WHO 13

14-year-old charged in Fort Dodge stabbing

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy in Fort Dodge was arrested for allegedly stabbing another juvenile Thursday night. The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers responded to a report of a fight at around 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of North 17th Street. Witnesses told officers that someone had been stabbed a suspect had been chased into a house. Police found the 14-year-old suspect inside and took him into custody.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Three Charged In Storm Lake Animal Cruelty Case

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three people have been charged in a Storm Lake animal cruelty case we first told you about last week. 61-year-old Juana Munoz, 31-year-old Veronica Lopez-Munoz and 25-year-old Mayra Lopez-Munoz were all charged with two counts of animal neglect0 causing injury or death and one count of animal neglect without serious injury.
STORM LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1380kcim.com

Local School Band Directors Request Instrument Donations As Interest In Band Grows

Band directors from local school districts are putting out a call to area musicians who are interested in passing on their instruments to the next generation. Coon Rapids-Bayard Music Director Rebecca Fiscus says interest in band at all grade levels has been climbing recently, but many schools are running short on instruments for students to play.
COON RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Swimmer’s body recovered from Twin Lakes Tuesday

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa — Authorities on Twin Lakes in Calhoun County have recovered the body of a 25-year-old male who went missing while swimming on Monday afternoon around 5:17. Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley said that searchers discovered the body of the man at 11:54 a.m. on Tuesday. The...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

OAKKKKKKKKKKKKKKIE!: Sophomore tosses 1-hitter, fans 14 in Jaguars’ win

Ankeny Centennial pitcher Joey Oakie put on a dazzling display Friday. The sophomore righthander tossed a one-hitter and struck out 14 of the 15 batters that he retired as the fifth-ranked Jaguars opened the baseball postseason with a 10-0 victory over visiting Fort Dodge in five innings in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal.
ANKENY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy