Twin Falls, ID

BLM holding subcommittee meeting on Lava Ridge project

By Isaiah Sharp
KIVI-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will host a subcommittee meeting on the proposed Lava Ridge project on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This meeting is designed to give the Resource Advisory council (RAC) at BLM...

kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Riverence Clear Springs

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl is touted as the trout capital of the U.S., and one hatchery finds itself at the epicenter of Idaho’s trout production. This week’s salute to Idaho agriculture takes us to Riverence Clear Springs. Each year, Riverence Clear Springs in Buhl produces and...
BUHL, ID
kmvt

National Park Service adds Twin Falls County landmark

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Park Service has added two local locations to the National Register of Historic Places. “The Idaho State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is excited to see recognition for the rich agricultural history in Twin Falls County,” states Jason Tippeconnic Fox, NRHP Coordinator.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls announces road closures for work

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Highway District announced Thursday morning they will be closing roads for upcoming road work. In a press release, they said the work will begin on July 11 on Blue Lakes Blvd S between Orchard Drive and 3400N to conduct a roto-mill and overlay project.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Veteran motorcycle ride connects service members through community, riding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The 8th Annual Vietnam Veterans Commemorative motorcycle ride and BBQ takes place July 9 at Twin Falls City Park. This event is free registration to all veterans who want to ride in this tour of some of the Magic Valley's veteran monuments and cemeteries. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the ride begins at 10 a.m. After, there will be free barbecue.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Company Hides $2,000 And More East Of Twin Falls For All To Hunt

Treasure seekers in Idaho can now hunt for a box that contains $2,000 and other prizes and is reportedly hidden east of Twin Falls between Pocatello and Island Park. A real treasure hunt is underway in southeastern Idaho, and Magic Valley residents might not have to travel more than 115 miles or so to locate the stash worth more than $2,200. The Anderson Hicks Group of Idaho Falls created the treasure hunt, according to details shared at KSL.com. Along with $2,000, there is said to be tickets included to destinations such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, the local race track, and the Museum of Idaho, according to KSL.com.
Local residents killed in Nevada crash

A Ruston family was involved in a fatal crash on Independence Day in Idaho, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. On July 4 at 8:20 a.m., State Police investigated a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Jackpot, Nevada.
RUSTON, LA
kmvt

Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people. 34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton...
RUPERT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Park in Twin Falls Closed Due to Vandalism?

During the summer, parents are often looking for ways to get their kids out of the house to get some fresh air, some peace of mind, and to use up all that pent-up energy. There are multiple ways to do this. You can have them play in the yard, take them to a friend's house, or by going to a park. When it comes to parks, there is a hidden gem in Twin Falls, that many parents enjoy taking their kids to. The park is more unique than any other in the area and is a local favorite. The park is Mary Alice Park and it may be forced to close its gates soon due to vandalism and theft.
98.3 The Snake

Victims of Deadly Crash North of Jackpot Identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Police Department has now identified a suspect in the murder of an 89-year-old woman in February. The suspect has since committed suicide. They identified the murder victim as 89-year-old Alyce Marlene Armes of Buhl. She was found dead on Feb 22 in the South Hills.
BUHL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

You Need to Ride This Train a 4 Hour Drive From Twin Falls

A few weeks before Christmas it becomes the Polar Express. A few weeks before Halloween it operates as a ghost train. On some weekends, train robbers appear on board. These are all some of the roles played by the train at the Nevada Northern Railway in Ely. I had a wonderful time riding the train last week. The trip took about two hours. The air was dry and the breeze was cool and it was one of the most relaxed mornings I’ve had in years!
TWIN FALLS, ID

