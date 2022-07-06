ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond city officials say power restored to thousands after outage

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 2 days ago
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – City of Edmond officials say power has been mostly restored after thousands lost power Wednesday evening.

An estimated 3,450 energy customers were impacted by an outage, according to City of Edmond officials.

Crews responded to the Mitch Park substation to address the outage and made the necessary repairs to restore power to the impacted customers.

“Maintenance to prevent further outages is in process and may result in periodic short-term outages in some areas,” city officials said.

