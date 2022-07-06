ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

By The Associated Press
Sioux City Journal
 2 days ago

Rapid City Journal. July 1, 2022. It is time for the people of South Dakota to demand access to public records. The laws governing access for the public to information about their government and law enforcement agencies are bad. The enforcement of those laws is worse. The Rapid City...

siouxcityjournal.com

Sioux City Journal

The Week in Iowa

SUPREME COURT REJECTS GOVERNOR'S REQUEST ON ABORTION. The Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to rehear a case that was decided in June over a 24-hour waiting period for an abortion. The court said the case must be argued in district court first. The June decision said the state Constitution does not provide a fundamental right to an abortion, but the court still upheld the “undue burden” standard that existed under federal law before Roe v. Wade was overturned one week later. Reynolds is asking the court to loosen that standard and give the state more power to restrict abortions. The lower court’s decision will likely ultimately be appealed to the Supreme Court.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa’s likely budget surplus could mean more tax cuts

Iowa will likely see another large budget surplus for a second straight year, but what lawmakers will do with it is not clear. However, Republicans who control the Iowa Legislature used an over $1.2 billion budget surplus for the 2021 fiscal year — a record high — and a $2 billion Taxpayer Relief Fund as the basis to pass another tax cut package earlier this year.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Man sentenced to 40 years for fatal attack in St. Francis

ST. FRANCIS, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of a fatal attack after breaking into a St. Francis home last year has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. U.S. District Court Judge Roberto Lange also ordered 23-year-old Isaiah Young to serve five years of supervised release for second-degree murder. Lange on Thursday imposed a 10-year sentence for assault with a dangerous weapon to run concurrently with the 40-year term.
SAINT FRANCIS, SD
South Dakota State
Sioux City Journal

Severe storms left thousands without power in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Xcel Energy says 55,000 customers lost service when a long line of severe thunderstorms rolled across South Dakota. By Wednesday morning, 90% of power lost on Tuesday has been restored by more than 600 employees and contractors working in the field, according to the utility company.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Product from agriculture waste could become 'big thing' for Iowa farmers

Like many, Zach Mann sees dollar signs in Iowa's rich, black soil. Iowa's fertile farmland has been a powerhouse for producing cash crops like corn and soybeans, but at a heavy environmental cost. Recent technology has created the potential for unleashing new opportunities for his business and for farmers to...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Sux 6: the Best Things to Do in Siouxland

You know you're getting older when music you grew with is considered "retro." See if you can remember any of the tunes from the '80s, '90s and 2000s played by D.J. Eboli during a Summer Throwback at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. 2 'Tweed' all about...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Community Policy