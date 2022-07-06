Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

SUPREME COURT REJECTS GOVERNOR'S REQUEST ON ABORTION. The Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to rehear a case that was decided in June over a 24-hour waiting period for an abortion. The court said the case must be argued in district court first. The June decision said the state Constitution does not provide a fundamental right to an abortion, but the court still upheld the “undue burden” standard that existed under federal law before Roe v. Wade was overturned one week later. Reynolds is asking the court to loosen that standard and give the state more power to restrict abortions. The lower court’s decision will likely ultimately be appealed to the Supreme Court.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO