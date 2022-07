VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For nearly two decades, Lester Square Skate Park has welcomed kids from all over the area. It’s located near 10th and Church Streets. Jesse Cummings was a teenager when he went around Vincennes, Indiana petitioning to get a skate park started. Once the project was completed, it provided the area with something different.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO