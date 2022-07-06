ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Pride is this weekend; here’s everything you need to know

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpSKe_0gX1XnF800
Brian Keenan of the Looking Up Arts collective welds bolts to steel plates that will anchor a 40-foot-tall flamingo to the ground in front of the Terrace Theater plaza Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The sculpture, which includes 7,000-pound steel, was designed by Josh Zubkoff, who is now a graduate student at Cal State Long Beach. The sculpture is named "Phoenicopterus Rex" and will be the centerpiece during the during the Long Beach Pride festivities. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The Long Beach Pride parade and festival returns this weekend with a two-day waterfront event featuring musical performances from Iggy Azalea, Paulina Rubio, Natalia Jiménez and more across four stages.

Last year, organizers decided to forego the parade and in-person festivities as an extra safety precaution due to COVID-19. Instead, they opted for a virtual celebration.

But this year, the festivities will be held at Marina Green Park and will begin Friday with a Teen Pride Celebration followed by the two-day festival Saturday and Sunday that—in addition to musical performances—will also offer plenty of activities to participate in, such as silent disco, a roller rink, drag make-up and dance competitions.

In addition, the festival will have a Family Fun Zone that celebrates diversity and individuality at all ages and a Senior Fun Zone with music, karaoke and bingo.

“In order to tell our story in a way that honors the struggle, celebrates the community, and captivates new generations—while showcasing our history—we need to engage multiple audiences in multiple ways,” according to the nonprofit Long Beach Pride, an all-volunteer organization that produces the annual festivities in July.

Here are some of the musical performances and the schedule for the annual parade; the complete schedule can be found here:

Saturday

Sonora Tropicana

Hailing from Medellin Colombia, this group started in 1989 and has electrified crowds with its cumbia sounds at the Long Beach Pride Festival before.

4 p.m. at the Fiesta Caliente Stage

YoYo

YoYo is a rapper from Compton whose lyrics often discuss topics about female empowerment.

6 p.m. at the Urban Soul Stage

Natalia Jiménez

Jiménez is a Spanish artist from Madrid whose sound transcends multiple genres from mariachi to pop.

7:30 p.m. at the Fiesta Caliente Stage.

Sunday

Long Beach Pride Parade

The annual parade will take place Sunday at 10:30 a.m. along Ocean Boulevard, off Lindero Avenue. The parade will march westbound toward Shoreline Drive and lead into the Long Beach Pride Festival.

Nira

The lead singer of the Amor Prohibido Band (the Forbidden Love Band), Nira has captured the attention of audiences with her similar resemblances to the Queen of Tejano music Selena. After all, the Amor Prohibido Band is the self-proclaimed No. 1 Selena tribute band.

3 p.m. at the Fiesta Caliente Stage

Gia Banks

Gia Banks is a dancer, model and trans activist who is featured in the HBO Max show “Legendary,” a voguing reality competition where participants are separated into teams or “houses” and must undergo a series of dance challenges.

5 p.m. at the Urban Soul Stage

Paulina Rubio

The Mexican singer first rose to fame in 1982 with the pop group Timbiriche before embarking on a solo career where she has been called Queen of Latin Pop due to her success.

6 p.m. at the Fiesta Caliente Stage

Iggy Azalea

After headlining Seattle’s Queer/Pride Festival last month, the Grammy-nominated Australian rapper is coming to Long Beach this weekend. Azalea is known for the southern Hip-Hop influences mixed with some electronic music.

8 p.m. at the Urban Soul Stage

The Long Beach Pride Festival will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Marina Green Park on E. Shoreline Drive. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… ‘Grease’ and ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’

Comments / 6

 

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

