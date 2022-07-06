Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dade; Walker The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Walker County in northwestern Georgia Dade County in northwestern Georgia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hooker, or 7 miles northeast of Trenton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Lookout Mountain, Fairview, Stephensville, Chattanooga Valley, New England, Morganville, Hooker, Cloudland Canyon State Park, Cole City, Wildwood and Lakeview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

