(Seguin) — The former owner of Seguin Radio KWED who also served as a local businessman and Texas State Representative has died. Friends and family are remembering the life of Bennie Bock. After recently falling ill, Bock died Wednesday, June 29 at his home in New Braunfels. On top of serving constituents in Austin, Bock, for years, was well-known locally as the owner of Ford Motor Company on West Court Street.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO