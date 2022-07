TEMPLE, Texas — A boy is expected to be ok after he was shot in the leg in Temple Friday, according to the Temple Police Department. Police got a call around 3:19 p.m. from the boy who reportedly was shot in the area of South Henderson Street and East Avenue H. When they arrived, they learned he already left in a vehicle and there were no shell casings in the area, police said.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO