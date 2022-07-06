Vote for Potsie! Former ‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Is Running for Mayor of Ojai, California

Los Angeles, CA | July 2022 – This year Gritty In Pink will be making their way to Ventura, CA for the Surf Rodeo Music & Surf Festival on July 15-17 on the Ventura Pier! After years of delay due to the pandemic, the much-anticipated fest is finally happening again. The weekend festival will feature a Gritty In Pink Stage on July 16/17, partnering with the new collective of female artists built by the founders of the Warped Tour Shiragirl Stage, which graced Ventura for many summers. The Gritty In Pink Stage will showcase a Saturday evening stage block with a few of their top artists, including: the multi-talented vocalist/percussionist/DJ Chastity Ashley aka Neon Pony (who’s toured with Duran Duran), singer/bassist Alicia Vigil and guitarist Kiki Wong of rock band Vigil of War, electro-rock band Stuntdriver, and all-girl pop-punk pioneers Shiragirl. The Gritty In Pink Stage will host several more bands throughout the weekend, along with DJ Vashonda Sherra, and host Xtine Reckless. Gritty In Pink will also have a booth where attendees can receive sponsor giveaways by signing up for the INPINK marketplace platform.

VENTURA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO