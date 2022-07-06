ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“You just threw her in the dumpster in the cold!” As the search for Zion Foster continues, will the Eastpointe teen ever be found?

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

(WWJ) – It’s been seven months since 17-year-old Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe back in January. While her cousin Jaylin Brazier was sentenced to four years in prison for lying to police, her body has never been found.

Earlier this year he admitted to putting her body in a dumpster, which led to the launch of Operation Justice for Zion.

Crews have spent the last five weeks searching for Foster’s body in a Macomb County landfill. In a new edition of the Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark examines what lengths police are willing to go to find Zion.

Dexter
1d ago

Sadly this relative a supposedly family member didn't tell the truth about what happened from the beginning and chances are the area which he claims to have left the body is probably not accurate either.....so this is what they call BLM and family Love...pathetic

