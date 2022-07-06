“You just threw her in the dumpster in the cold!” As the search for Zion Foster continues, will the Eastpointe teen ever be found?

(WWJ) – It’s been seven months since 17-year-old Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe back in January. While her cousin Jaylin Brazier was sentenced to four years in prison for lying to police, her body has never been found.

Earlier this year he admitted to putting her body in a dumpster, which led to the launch of Operation Justice for Zion.

Crews have spent the last five weeks searching for Foster’s body in a Macomb County landfill. In a new edition of the Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark examines what lengths police are willing to go to find Zion.