ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Here Are All the Songs in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2

By Dessi Gomez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” was known for its nostalgic needle drops before the most recent season, but Season 4 catapulted the show’s soundtrack to a whole new level by putting Kate Bush back at the top of the charts decades after “Running Up That Hill” was first...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
GMA

'Black Bird' review: You'll hang on in breathless suspense

Just when you think true-crime TV has worn out its welcome, along comes "Black Bird," now on Apple TV+, to revitalize the form with a story so brilliantly acted, written and directed that you'll hang on in breathless suspense for each of its six, heart-pounding, one-hour episodes. It also helps...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Duffer Brothers React to Millie Bobby Brown Calling Them "Sensitive Sallies" For Not Killing More Characters

The fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, marking the penultimate season of the beloved series. The final two episodes dropped last week and there were some big deaths that had some fans crying and other fans cheering online. However, not as many characters died as folks initially thought. While most fans were sighing with relief when the season ended, there's one person who wanted a little more bloodshed. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) spoke with The Wrap back in May and called Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, "sensitive Sallies" for not killing more characters like Game of Thrones.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Derringer
Person
Natalia Dyer
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Vangelis
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Kate Bush
Person
Joe Keery
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
EW.com

Patton Oswalt reveals wife Michelle McNamara's cause of death

Patton Oswalt has revealed his wife Michelle McNamara's cause of death, nearly one year since she died unexpectedly in her sleep at age 46. "We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle's system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal," the actor and comedian wrote in a statement to the Associated Press on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Taika Waititi Says He Asked Natalie Portman If She Ever Wanted to Be in ‘Star Wars': ‘I Forgot About Those Ones!’

Taika Waititi may be headed to a galaxy far, far away — or at least, a different galaxy than the Marvel one we’ve seen him in so far — but that doesn’t mean he remembers everything about “Star Wars.” In fact, he totally forgot that his “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Natalie Portman was in the prequels — and accidentally told her so.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volume#Stranger Things#Dead Or Alive#Theme Song#Drama#Journey#Kat
Collider

The Episode of ‘Masters of Horror’ Too Extreme to Air in the US

It was 2002 when horror filmmaker Mick Garris met with a bunch of directors to discuss his plans for a horror anthology series. The premise he pitched was to give each director relative creative freedom to tell an hour-long story that would terrify audiences. The first episode of Masters of Horror aired in 2005 on Showtime. In total, the show ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2007 with thirteen episodes in each season. Horror legends including Tobe Hooper, Dario Argento, John Carpenter, John Landis, and Joe Dante directed episodes, and Garris himself directed two episodes in the show’s run. Prolific Japanese director Takashi Miike was invited to direct an episode entitled “Imprint,” inspired by the novel by Shimako Iwai. However, the episode never aired on Showtime due to concerns it was too disturbing. During the filming of “Imprint,” Miike claimed to have checked with the show’s producers that he was not going too far with the episode. Even Garris deemed it to be the most disturbing piece of horror he has ever seen.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episodes Will Be Shorter Than Season Four, Duffer Brothers Say

Click here to read the full article. Season 4 of Stranger Things was big in size, scale, budget and length of episodes. In addition, the series included the addition of the Kate Bush song Running Up That Hill, which has been re-popularized by the show. With season five being the last before the show finishes, fans are curious as to how that is going to take shape. Creators and showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer spoke with the Happy Sad Confused Podcast to explain that most of the episodes won’t be as long as they were this past season.  ‘Stranger Things’ Matt...
TV SERIES
CNET

'Stranger Things' Spinoff Won't Be About Eleven or Dustin

Following news that they had cooked up an idea for a spinoff series, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have revealed that the plan isn't to follow an individual character from the show. "I've read these rumors that, you know, there's going to be an Eleven spinoff, even Dustin spinoff......
TV SERIES
Billboard

Metallica Is ‘Totally Blown Away’ by ‘Stranger Things’ Scene Featuring ‘Master of Puppets’

Metallica was given a run for its money on Stranger Things Friday (July 1) — not that the band members have any complaints. Following a standout scene in the show’s season four finale featuring fan-favorite character Eddie Munson heroically rocking out to their 1986 single “Master of Puppets,” the four-piece heavy-metal group took to Instagram to give their seal of rock n’ roll approval.
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

Men in Black has a clever Star Wars reference you’ve never noticed

The cultural impact of Star Wars reaches far and wide, and it still remains one of the most popular and most successful science fiction movie franchises of all time. If you’re also a fan of the ‘90s movie Men in Black, you might just dig this cool little reference that movie included to the Star Wars timeline.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
27K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy