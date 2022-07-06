Local man arrested after police say he battered an officer during a disturbance call

POCATELLO — A local man was arrested Tuesday after police say he battered an officer during a disturbance call.

Joshua Dine Thompson, 34, of Blackfoot, has been charged with one count of felony battery on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The incident began to unfold around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the area of Willard Avenue and East Elm Street for the report of a disturbance.

Police arrived on scene and observed a woman with blood on her hands, nose and face, though she declined to provide any information about the injuries to the officers, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.

Police interviewed a witness on scene who identified Thompson as the other person involved in the disturbance with the woman. Thompson also refused to answer any questions from police, according to the report.

As one officer called emergency medical personnel to check on the injured woman, another continued to try and question Thompson about the incident, resulting in Thompson becoming agitated, raising his fists and yelling, police said.

The officer standing next to the woman then came over to back up the other officer near Thompson and told him that he needed to calm down, according to police.

Thompson then became aggressive with the officer and started yelling at the injured woman, police said. The officer placed his arm out and told Thompson to stop and to get back but Thompson refused and bumped into the officer as he said, “(Expletive) you, You’re nothing but a bicycle cop,” according to the report.

Thompson was subsequently arrested and charged with felony battery on a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Thompson was then transported to the Bannock County Jail.

Thompson appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Wednesday, during which his bond was set at $10,000.

Thompson is due back in court on July 13 for a preliminary hearing in which local prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level.

If convicted of the felony battery on a police officer charge, Thompson faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.