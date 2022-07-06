ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

7/6: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast

13abc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio democrats want a judge to force Gov....

www.13abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

7/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded nearly $2 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. Ohio senator discusses proposed bill to allow women to sue men over unintended pregnancies. Updated: 4 hours ago. An Ohio bill allows women to sue men...
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: a priceless addition

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded nearly $2 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. Ohio senator discusses proposed bill to allow women to sue men over unintended pregnancies. Updated: 4 hours ago. An Ohio bill allows women to sue men...
13abc.com

Violent 4th of July weekend

Some Ohio Democrats including Tim Ryan, a candidate for U.S. Senate, didn't attend the president's visit to Cleveland Wednesday citing scheduling conflicts. Biden makes 6th trip to Ohio as president to highlight pension program. Updated: 7 hours ago. President Biden visited Cleveland to highlight how the American Rescue Plan is...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Democrats seek documents from Gov. DeWine in HB6 scandal

Local agencies searching for teen police believe is human trafficking victim. Montpelier Police Chief Daniel McGee told 13abc there were multiple factors that led them to believe this was a human trafficking case. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lavender Harvest Festival is this Saturday in Milan. Updated: 5 hours ago.
MONTPELIER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland.com

Ohio children’s services workers respond to crisis of Cuyahoga kids living in county office building: The Wake Up for Friday, July 8, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. There are chances of showers this afternoon in Northeast Ohio, with highs in the low 80s. Skies will clear for the weekend and highs will be in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Read more.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s gambling revenue down for third month in a row

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gambling revenue in Ohio is down for the third month in a row, signaling that the record pace for casinos and racinos could be over. Ohio’s casinos and racinos brought in $196.8 million in gambling revenue in June, $7.6 million shy of the revenue brought in during June 2021, according to reports Thursday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. This is the money kept by the gambling houses, after paying out winnings, but before state taxes and fees.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Local WWII veteran has made thousands of pocket crosses

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded nearly $2 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. Ohio senator discusses proposed bill to allow women to sue men over unintended pregnancies. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Ohio bill allows women to sue men...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Cleveland.com

Local prosecutors who refuse to prosecute Ohio’s abortion laws might be in the clear from Attorney General Dave Yost

CLEVELAND, Ohio – State Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, may have little room for recourse against local prosecutors who refuse to investigate or prosecute abortion-related cases following Ohio’s outlawing of abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack and...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

FIREFIGHTER VIDEO: Woman rescued from under CT Transit bus

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded nearly $2 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. Ohio senator discusses proposed bill to allow women to sue men over unintended pregnancies. Updated: 4 hours ago. An Ohio bill allows women to sue men...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Cashier shakes a little extra out of the Shack: Orange Police Blotter

A Pinecrest Shake Shack manager reported July 3 that he’d received an email from corporate involving a cash discrepancy over five days in June. He went back and reviewed security videos, finding that they appeared to be short on cash because another employee, a Garfield Heights man, 20, made several fraudulent refund claims at the cash register on four dates between June 15 and 20. While the money drawer was open, he would take cash out -- in amounts between $101 and $180, an estimated $703 total -- and put it in his pocket.
13abc.com

Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County Mounted Division found the body of a missing Michigan man in Berlin Township on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Pointe Mouilee State Game area located at Sigler Road and U.S. Turnpike in Berlin Township to meet with the family of a missing 24-year-old male from Wayne County. The family said they located his vehicle in the parking lot.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats
cleveland.com

Orange council approves final piece to allow RH gallery to move forward

ORANGE, Ohio – Village Council has taken the final step to allow construction of an RH gallery to move forward in the Chagrin Highlands development. On Wednesday (July 6), council approved an ordinance on third reading to implement a tax increment financing agreement related to the project. In March,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy