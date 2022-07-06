7/6: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gambling revenue in Ohio is down for the third month in a row, signaling that the record pace for casinos and racinos could be over. Ohio’s casinos and racinos brought in $196.8 million in gambling revenue in June, $7.6 million shy of the revenue brought in during June 2021, according to reports Thursday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. This is the money kept by the gambling houses, after paying out winnings, but before state taxes and fees.

