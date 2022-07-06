7/6: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded nearly $2 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. Ohio senator discusses proposed bill to allow women to sue men over unintended pregnancies. Updated: 4 hours ago. An Ohio bill allows women to sue men...
The U.S. Department of Energy awarded nearly $2 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. Ohio senator discusses proposed bill to allow women to sue men over unintended pregnancies. Updated: 4 hours ago. An Ohio bill allows women to sue men...
Some Ohio Democrats including Tim Ryan, a candidate for U.S. Senate, didn't attend the president's visit to Cleveland Wednesday citing scheduling conflicts. Biden makes 6th trip to Ohio as president to highlight pension program. Updated: 7 hours ago. President Biden visited Cleveland to highlight how the American Rescue Plan is...
Local agencies searching for teen police believe is human trafficking victim. Montpelier Police Chief Daniel McGee told 13abc there were multiple factors that led them to believe this was a human trafficking case. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lavender Harvest Festival is this Saturday in Milan. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. There are chances of showers this afternoon in Northeast Ohio, with highs in the low 80s. Skies will clear for the weekend and highs will be in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Read more.
The U.S. Department of Energy awarded nearly $2 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. Ohio bill would allow women to sue men for unintended pregnancy. Updated: 45 minutes ago. A state senator in Ohio proposed a bill that would allow...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gambling revenue in Ohio is down for the third month in a row, signaling that the record pace for casinos and racinos could be over. Ohio’s casinos and racinos brought in $196.8 million in gambling revenue in June, $7.6 million shy of the revenue brought in during June 2021, according to reports Thursday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. This is the money kept by the gambling houses, after paying out winnings, but before state taxes and fees.
The U.S. Department of Energy awarded nearly $2 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. Ohio senator discusses proposed bill to allow women to sue men over unintended pregnancies. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Ohio bill allows women to sue men...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – State Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, may have little room for recourse against local prosecutors who refuse to investigate or prosecute abortion-related cases following Ohio’s outlawing of abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack and...
The U.S. Department of Energy awarded nearly $2 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. Ohio senator discusses proposed bill to allow women to sue men over unintended pregnancies. Updated: 4 hours ago. An Ohio bill allows women to sue men...
A Pinecrest Shake Shack manager reported July 3 that he’d received an email from corporate involving a cash discrepancy over five days in June. He went back and reviewed security videos, finding that they appeared to be short on cash because another employee, a Garfield Heights man, 20, made several fraudulent refund claims at the cash register on four dates between June 15 and 20. While the money drawer was open, he would take cash out -- in amounts between $101 and $180, an estimated $703 total -- and put it in his pocket.
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County Mounted Division found the body of a missing Michigan man in Berlin Township on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Pointe Mouilee State Game area located at Sigler Road and U.S. Turnpike in Berlin Township to meet with the family of a missing 24-year-old male from Wayne County. The family said they located his vehicle in the parking lot.
ORANGE, Ohio – Village Council has taken the final step to allow construction of an RH gallery to move forward in the Chagrin Highlands development. On Wednesday (July 6), council approved an ordinance on third reading to implement a tax increment financing agreement related to the project. In March,...
The fast-food chain has announced the return of its popular breakfast bagel sandwiches, including the Steak, Egg & Cheese sandwich that more than 20-thousand people petitioned to have back on the menu.
Comments / 0