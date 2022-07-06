Death of Helen P. Bledsoe

Roland Eugene White, 71 of Bunker Hill, died at his residence on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was born on January 8, 1951, in Jacksonville to Oliver White and Esther Schrier White. He married Linda Fahrenkrog White. He was retired from AT&T. Roland was a member of the Woodburn Bible...
Darin Thomas Crays, 52 of Carlinville, died at his residence on Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born on February 13, 1970, in Springfield to Larry Wayne Crays and Ruth Yvonne Etter Crays. He married Heather Crays. He was retired after having been a construction laborer. Darin was a member...
Cases filed during June 26-July 2, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Thomas Burns, 29 of Plainview, is charged with aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 60 and domestic battery in connection with a June 26 incident.
An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of South Hard Road in Mt. Clare in reference to an alarm sounding. An officer spoke with a female in the 300 block of East Oak Street in reference to a child custody issue. An officer was dispatched to...
