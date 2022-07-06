ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesotan Receives Strange, Unsolicited Gifts of Grape Jelly

By Carly Ross
KFIL Radio
 3 days ago
I've received what I'd consider to be pretty random gifts before, but nothing like what this person has been getting in the mail lately. A Minnesotan who's currently living in St. Paul has started receiving gifts of grape jelly and they have no idea who it's coming from. This...

CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Axios Twin Cities

The best places to thrift in the Twin Cities

Twin Cities shoppers looking for savings and sustainability have lots of options thanks to the metro’s thriving thrift store scene.Why it matters: With inflation on the rise and the climate impact of fast fashion, buying second hand is an easy way to save some money, lower your carbon footprint and shop for unique items. The state of play: “Thrift store” is a catch-all term but there are several categories to note when searching for a place to shop. Secondhand stores like Goodwill and Salvation Army sell almost anything for cheap.Vintage stores have a higher price point and focus on older...
RETAIL
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

One family’s race across town for the best Asian foods inspired the Twin Cities’ first pan-Asian mall.

The developers of Asia Mall want to bring food, restaurants, and goods from different Asian ethnicities to one place. The mall hopes to have a soft opening this summer, with a grand opening by winter. The post One family’s race across town for the best Asian foods inspired the Twin Cities’ first pan-Asian mall. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

As Eid approaches, a St. Paul barber scrambles to keep up with the demand for haircuts. The jokes and music are free.

When Michael Lee opened his barber shop in 1999, his St. Paul neighborhood had very few Somali residents. Then a mosque moved in next door. Now his Somali neighbors make up about half his clientele—more in advance of the Eid holiday. The post As Eid approaches, a St. Paul barber scrambles to keep up with the demand for haircuts. The jokes and music are free. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

How much does it cost to be a wedding guest?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of you may be traveling for a wedding. If you're seeing more invites in your mailbox, you're not alone. According to data from The Knot, 2.6 million couples are getting married this year. That's almost 500,000 more than an average year. So these days, how much does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

