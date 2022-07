Salem Police reported all those involved in a three vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at West Main and Kinney Boulevard refused hospital treatment. Police report the crash occurred when 41-year-old Stephen Goff of Flora was eastbound on US 50 and crashed into a car stopped in front of him at the traffic signal at Kinney Boulevard. That vehicle was driven by 71-year-old Shirley Holden of Xenia. Goff also sideswiped a second vehicle that was stopped for the light in the passing lane. That van was driven by 67-year-old Connie Dunahee of Dunahee Crossing in Salem. Three juveniles ages 4,5, and 9 in Dunahee’s van escaped injury.

16 HOURS AGO