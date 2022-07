Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s recent vacation together caused a stir on social media. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt are progressing in their co-parenting relationship. They have come a long way from barely being able to be around each other on the show. One of the reasons why they struggled to co-parent was because of the nature of their split. Their marriage didn’t work out due to Martell’s decision to not be faithful. His long-term affair with Arionne Curry resulted in his fifth child. Melody hasn’t only had to deal with drama and contentious moments with Martell on and off of LAMH, but she’s had some drama with Arionne on social media, too.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 16 HOURS AGO