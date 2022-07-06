Bucyrus man electrocuted

Jim D. Songer, 68, of Crestline, passed away Sunday July 3, 2022 from a hard fought battle with cancer at home surrounded by his family. He was born October 26, 1953 in Athens, Ohio to Herbert & Wyona (Moore) Songer. As a child Jim grew up on the family farm in Athens before they moved to Crawford County in 1968. He attended Buckeye Central High School and graduated from Pioneer Joint Vocational School. Jim was an electrician by trade, working for Conrail and then retiring from Swan Rubber. He was an active member of the Crawford County Conservation League. Jim loved fishing, working on computers and most importantly he loved spending as much time as he could with his dog Lucy and his three grandsons. He attended every sporting event of his grandsons that he could at Colonel Crawford High School. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Shawn) Spangler of Crestline; son, Travis Songer; three grandsons, Cameron, Evan and Caulen Spangler; siblings, Charlene (Keith) Berry of Bucyrus, Herb Songer of Galion, Cathy (Mark) Fike of Tiro, Lori (Tom) Songer of Bucyrus, Mendy (Bill) McNeely of Galion and Bob (Jan) Songer of Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Brenda Songer; brother-in-law, Dennis Ream and numerous special nieces and nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Carolyn Songer in 2020, brother, Richard Songer; sister, Marie Songer and sister-in-law, Arlene Songer. Calling hours will be held Friday July 22, 2022 from 3-5PM at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Rd, Mansfield, Ohio 44906. Memorial expressions may be made to Avita Home Hospice, 1220 N Market St, Galion, OH 44833.

CRESTLINE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO