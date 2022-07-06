ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Bucyrus man electrocuted

By Crawford County Now Staff
crawfordcountynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND—Travis Scott, 48, of Bucyrus, was electrocuted while operating a grain truck on Township Rd. 1806. The Ashland County Sheriff’s office released this statement:. Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Don Sims said, “Around 9:56...

crawfordcountynow.com

Comments / 0

 

crawfordcountynow.com

Travis R. Scott

Travis R. Scott, 48 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday July 6, 2022 accidently in Ashland County. Travis was born October 12, 1973 in Mansfield, OH to the late Harvey and Barb (Butterbaugh) Scott. He was married December 1, 2001 to Stephnie (Kleinhoffer) Scott who survives. Travis is also survived...
BUCYRUS, OH
