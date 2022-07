It's impressive how they filled the space with so much product, and it still feels open to moving around. It's official Bozeman. The massively popular online outdoor store Backcountry has opened its new location in downtown Bozeman in the old Gallatin Laundry Building. The space is massive and filled with every type of outdoor gear and clothing you could imagine.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO