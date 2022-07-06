The World Games final preps

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a tough piece of Japanese off-road machinery that has found itself in some of the most treacherous regions of the world. From exploring the arctic to navigating minefields in Africa, the Land Cruiser has seen it all. It's little wonder why Canadian vehicle armor specialist Inkas loves to beef these big boys up. In a video shared by the company, we get to see a new Land Cruiser, fitted with Inkas armor, take on a hail of bullets, a few hand grenades, and even some TNT as part of the stringent European VPAM certification program.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO