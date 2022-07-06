ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor candidate Betsy Johnson emphasizes personal responsibility. Now she faces questions about her own handling of a 2013 car crash

Oregon unaffiliated governor candidate Betsy Johnson is under scrutiny this week for her handling of a 2013 car crash in which Johnson, then a Democratic state senator, rear-ended and injured another driver who was coming to a stop at a red light in Scappoose. At the time, news reports...

SteveSandersSharkHunter
2d ago

Does Betsy Johnson NOT have the liability insurance we are all required to have? And if she was a lawmaker and making significant money, her insurer would have pitched an umbrella policy. Her job IS NOT DRIVING and has nothing to do with driving so she should not be immune to anything the general public isn’t also immune to while driving. Also, wonder if they’ll now kill that ad of her speaking while driving which all the time I’ve thought her body language was aggressive…and hunched over, like she was baring down on this woman again. Get Betsy OFF the road and keep her out of the governors office! Bye Bz, bye.

Red
1d ago

Apparently driving laws don’t apply to Betsy Johnson if she racked up so many traffic violations. A dozen since 1991, including failure to obey traffic devices and basic driving rules, speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to court records. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time she crashed into Gallentine in 2013 in Columbia County, but she was not cited for that instance. Why was she not cited if she was speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, and not driving in a safe and prudent manner. Some people like Betsy apparently feel they are above the law. I hope people realize she is not someone that should be Governor of Oregon with her carelessness for not abiding laws that are in place to save lives.

keizerfire
1d ago

you better never run for office unless you are okay with all your back story being paraded for the world. That's a fact.

