Macy Gray Claps Back at People 'Threatening Me' Over Comments Considered Transphobic
By Zoe Phillips
ETOnline.com
2 days ago
Macy Gray still is not done responding to critics who accused her of being transphobic on a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. "All of you coming on my page, threatening me and calling me names - just becuz i said something you don't agree with," the singer wrote on Twitter....
On July 4, a day when selective freedom was celebrated in America, it was only fitting that Macy Gray chose to go on known bigot Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored and reveal herself as a transphobe on national television. After all, trans women in the U.S. are still fighting for their rights and for the freedom “Independence Day” claims all Americans are granted. In the controversial interview, Gray stated, “Just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman.” Gray’s statement is disappointing on a lot of levels, especially because it completely disregards the identity and humanity of all trans women, but also because Gray is a Black woman. Black trans women are being murdered at alarming rates around the world, and we’re coming off of the deadliest year for trans people on record. The womanhood of Black women is constantly called into question, and Black trans women are dying because of this ignorance. It’s frustrating to see the singer engage in the same violent rhetoric that upholds gender discrimination and marginalizes all Black women — including our trans sisters.
