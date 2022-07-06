ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Macy Gray Claps Back at People 'Threatening Me' Over Comments Considered Transphobic

By Zoe Phillips‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacy Gray still is not done responding to critics who accused her of being transphobic on a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. "All of you coming on my page, threatening me and calling me names - just becuz i said something you don't agree with," the singer wrote on Twitter....

www.etonline.com

Comments / 15

?
1d ago

It's true. Cosmetic surgery to adjust the outside won't change matters of genetic science. A woman CANNOT become a man, and a man CANNOT become a woman. You can get the apperance, but you won't ever hold the true anatomy that nature creates in the cradle of the womb. It's time to end the delusion, or embrace for the slow-burning long game.

Reply
12
Essex OBrien
1d ago

the same people who complain about being harassed and bullied because they different are harassing and bullying someone for being different from them?? smh

Reply
11
Griff
2d ago

She’s right, no matter what you do, your DNA never changes. 😳😳😳😳

Reply(1)
33
Related
Refinery29

Say Goodbye To Macy Gray — She Outed Herself As A TERF

On July 4, a day when selective freedom was celebrated in America, it was only fitting that Macy Gray chose to go on known bigot Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored and reveal herself as a transphobe on national television. After all, trans women in the U.S. are still fighting for their rights and for the freedom “Independence Day” claims all Americans are granted. In the controversial interview, Gray stated, “Just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman.” Gray’s statement is disappointing on a lot of levels, especially because it completely disregards the identity and humanity of all trans women, but also because Gray is a Black woman. Black trans women are being murdered at alarming rates around the world, and we’re coming off of the deadliest year for trans people on record. The womanhood of Black women is constantly called into question, and Black trans women are dying because of this ignorance. It’s frustrating to see the singer engage in the same violent rhetoric that upholds gender discrimination and marginalizes all Black women — including our trans sisters.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macy Gray
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Meghan Markle
Us Weekly

Ciara Rocks Bodysuit Made of Air Jordans for New Song ‘Jump’

Ciara is giving upcycled fashion a sporty twist! The singer repurposed a pair of Air Jordan 4s in the coolest way. On Thursday, June 30, the hitmaker, 36, teased her new song "Jump" in a video shared via Instagram. In the clip, Ciara is seen in a bathrobe, holding a pair of Air Jordan […]
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

GMA fans fear shake-up and that popular host could REPLACE George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts or Michael Strahan

GOOD Morning America fans are ready to welcome a new co-host to the weekend lineup but have voiced concern it spells a shake-up for the current cast. Janai Norman was announced this week as the new addition to the line-up with fans questioning what it means after recent absences from favorites George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts, or Michael Strahan.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transphobic#Transgender People#British Royal Family#Racism#Macy Gray Claps Back#Piers Morgan Uncensored
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StaceyNHerrera

Woman divorces “good man,” because he was a “bad husband”

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. After fifteen years of marriage, my friend divorced her husband. She told me that she still loved him and that he was a good man, but he was a terrible husband. I asked her what she meant by that, and she said that he just wasn’t there for her.
Popculture

Reality TV Star Jasmine Burkitt Dead at 28

Reality TV star Jasmine Burkitt has died. Burkitt, who appeared in the BBC Three documentary series Small Teen Big World and Small Teen Bigger World, passed away on June 27 "after a life long battle with a very serious mental illness." She was 28. Burkitt's death was confirmed by her...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy