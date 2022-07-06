ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Forest service tractors cut path around 100-acre fire in Henderson County

By Stephanie Frazier
KTRE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Ten fire departments, The Texas Forest Service, Henderson County Fire Marshal and EMS have responded to a vast grass fire on FM 2709. As of 7:30 p.m. the fire is...

www.ktre.com

KTRE

2 dead in house fire on Phillips Street in Tyler

Fires believed to be purposely set in Trinity County have been contained. Sheriff Wallace says that he believes based on physical evidence the fires were intentionally set. It is still under investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago. hosting 3 elite camps. East Texas school districts facing coaching shortage. Updated: 2 hours...
TYLER, TX
Government
KTRE

Trinity County sheriff: 'Idiot' starting fires along road

Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

WILDFIRE DANGER NEARING 2011 LEVELS KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 7-8-22

A man who fled a police stop in Kilgore on Friday morning was found deceased after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to information released by Kilgore Police Department. DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Body camera...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

WEST PHILLIPS ST FATAL FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 7-8-22

A man who fled a police stop in Kilgore on Friday morning was found deceased after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to information released by Kilgore Police Department. |. East Texas News at 6. Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. Updated: 22...
KILGORE, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County Jail removed from state non-compliant list

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A state commission has removed the Van Zandt County Jail from its non-compliant list following an inspection. A previous report noted that medication distribution wasn’t recorded, magistrate was not notified in enough time for mental health screenings, and that there was not sufficient documentation of face-to-face observations for violent inmates. These issues were mostly paperwork issues, Then-Sheriff Steve Hendrix said at the time.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Along and east of a line from Jacksboro to Mineral Wells to Killeen. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

LEVERETTS CHAPEL KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-7-22

Angelina County ag expert offers tips for watering during extreme heat. Angelina County Ag Extension Agent Cary Sims explains how to keep your grass healthy and the best way to measure how much water your lawn needs. Silver Screen Movie Club fills Longview theatre for ‘Elvis’ showing, canned food collection...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
themonitor.net

The History of Cedar Creek Lake

The history of Cedar Creek Lake begins with the first hole in the ground, which began in 1961 before the lake was completed in 1965. The lake is located 15 miles west of the town of Athens between US Highway 175 and Texas Highway 274. It encompasses 32,623 acres and...

