Eglin Air Force Base, FL

Sound of freedom, Eglin AFB to conduct night flying operations this month

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago
EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin AFB will be conducting nighttime flight operations in the coming weeks.

Visitors and locals along the coast will hear the loud F-35 engines roar overhead between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night on the schedule.

Night Fly Operation Schedule:

  • July 5 through 7 (60th Fighter Squadron)
  • July 11 through 14 (58th Fighter Squadron)

Eglin AFB said the 58th Fighter Squadron and the 60th Fighter Squadron are required to train with night fly operations.

The F-35 is capable of producing 115 decibels of noise. The National Institute of Occupational Safety lists 115 decibels of sound with an exposure limit of 28 seconds.

See more decibel comparisons from the Hearing Health Foundation here. Learn more about the F-35 here.

