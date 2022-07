SPARTANBURG — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is partnering with Spartanburg County to host its first Real ID roadshow. The event will take place July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive. The roadshow will provide a mobile DMV for those who don’t want to wait in long lines.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO