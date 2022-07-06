ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Verdict reached in P.G. Sittenfeld's public corruption trial

By Paula Christian
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcrDx_0gX1Q5Me00

A jury has found former Cincinnati councilmember PG Sittenfeld guilty on one charge of bribery and one charge of attempted extortion. He was found not guilty of both counts of honest services wire fraud and one count each of attempted bribery and extortion.

He likely won't face sentencing for months.

Sittenfeld put his head down as the verdict was read.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW - THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE:

The jury of nine women and three men listened to closing statements from attorneys for nearly six hours Wednesday before going into the jury room at 3:45 p.m. They left for the day at 5 p.m., resumed deliberations Thursday morning at 9 a.m. and left again at 5 p.m. They will return Friday morning.

The trial has captivated the region not just for its uniqueness — there has not been a city leader accused of public corruption who faced a federal jury in recent memory, if ever — but also because the case is so polarizing.

Prosecutors described Sittenfeld as a public official whose “loyalty extends only as far as to who paid him the last check,” and his PAC as a “repository for bribes.”

But Sittenfeld's attorney, Charlie M. Rittgers, said his client, “consistently supported what’s good for the city, the public and his constituents.”

The key question for jurors is what was Sittenfeld's intent when he took donations from FBI agents who he knew as out-of-town developers and investors with the aliases of Rob Miller, Brian Bennett and Vinny in 2018 and 2019?

Marlene Steele

In the first closing statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Singer led jurors through the elements of each charge that Sittenfeld faces: two counts of bribery, two counts of honest services wire fraud and two counts of attempted extortion. If convicted of all charges, he likely faces five to six years in prison.

“The bribe offers were clear,” Singer said.

But prosecutors do not need to prove an express quid pro quo to win a conviction. They must only prove that Sittenfeld had an explicit agreement, or a clear understanding, between himself and the undercover FBI agents who wanted their project at 435 Elm St. to clear hurdles at City Hall.

Singer repeatedly focused on an October 2018 recorded call between Sittenfeld and Chinedum Ndukwe, who was cooperating with the FBI. Sittenfeld, who wanted to run for mayor, asked for campaign donations in the form of “rounding up LLCs” from Ndukwe, a former Cincinnati Bengal turned real estate developer.

Sittenfeld can be heard saying, “You don’t want me to be like, hey Chin, love you but can’t.”

“So, what’s the context of this call … use your common sense,” Singer said. “This is a corrupt solicitation.”

This call is what convinced Ndukwe to cooperate with the government , as he testified that he was tired of being constantly solicited for campaign donations in a corrupt way, prosecutors said. The FBI was also investigating Ndukwe for alleged campaign finance violations, identity theft and bank structuring, according to his proffer agreement with the FBI.

Sketch by: Marlene Steele
Former Cincinnati Bengal turned real estate developer Chinedum Ndukwe testifies against P.G. Sittenfeld on June 28, 2022.

Sittenfeld knew he was going to be offered a bribe from out-of-town developers when Ndukwe called him in early November 2018 to say his investors wanted to give him $20,000 in campaign donations but needed “a yes vote” on their project, Singer said.

In recordings, Sittenfeld can be heard saying, “Nothing can be a quid pro quo,” but then also saying, “what I can say is that I’m super pro development … in seven years I’ve voted in favor of every single development deal that’s ever been put in front of me.”

To Singer, this conversation was, “about as an express quid pro quo as you can hear … alarm bells should have been going off in his head … he gets offered a bribe and his response is ‘I’m super pro-development.’”

Five days later, on Nov. 7, 2018, Sittenfeld had lunch at Nada with Ndukwe and the two developers who are undercover FBI agents and eventually accepts $40,000 in donations over the course of a year.

But Rittgers, who is Sittenfeld’s attorney, attacked the government for bringing partial recordings to trial and leaving out the context of what really happened. He criticized witnesses who had signed proffer agreements, an FBI agent for receiving a censure letter, and a government that he implied wasn’t concerned about the future of a blighted downtown building.

“P.G. consistently supported what’s good for the city, the public and his constituents,” Rittgers said.

Rittgers cautioned jurors that they must have proof beyond a reasonable doubt before they label Sittenfeld a criminal and took his “liberty away.”

He gave a lengthy list of why Sittenfeld is not a corrupt person, including that he refused cash, money orders and cashier check donations from the FBI agents, only eventually accepting checks from LLCs because that complied with campaign finance rules. He also refused trips to Miami, Nashville and Las Vegas from the FBI agents and even invited them to a dinner party at his house with then U.S. Attorney Ben Glassman.

“This case has been with me for two years,” Rittgers said as he became visibly choked up in front of the jury. “Obviously I feel strongly about it, obviously I believe in this.”

But the last word in closing statements came from Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Gaffney Painter, who offered a searing rebuttal to Rittgers.

“We are not here to decide if Mr. Sittenfeld is a corrupt person … you do not decide a good or bad person,” she said, noting that the jury’s only job was to decide if the government had proven its case.

“If Mr. Sittenfeld had actually cared about what’s best for the city, he would have encouraged competition for 435 Elm … but he doesn’t want competition,” said Painter. “No competition — that’s not good for the city. That’s good for the developers who bought off the defendant.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Ex-Cincinnati councilman convicted on corruption charges

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former Cincinnati City Council member was convicted Friday of federal charges of bribery and attempted extortion but was acquitted on four other counts. Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld, 37, had maintained his innocence against allegations that he agreed to accept $40,000 in payments to his political action committee to “deliver the votes” in the City Council for a proposed downtown real estate development. He had been considered a top contender to run for mayor before he was indicted in November 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Nashville, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Fbi Agents#Campaign Finance#Fbi
Fox 19

Police: 3 hospitalized in OTR shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot in Over-the-Rhine Friday night, according to Cincinnati police. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Vine and Green streets north of Liberty Street. EMS transported two people to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown. A...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ledger Independent

High-tunnel at Mason County Detention Center is producing

The high-tunnel installed at the Mason County Detention Center in May of 2021 is a rousing success; yielding an abundance of various types of produce. According to Mason County Jailer, Lisa Yeary, the high-tunnel program started when Macey Fawn with the Mason County Extension Office approached her with the idea for the project.
MASON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

NKY Dems set to open up new headquarters Saturday

Democrats across Northern Kentucky will gather Saturday with elected officials and candidates to kick off the 2022 General Election. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will deliver remarks to Democrats from all across Kentucky’s Fourth Congressional District. The kickoff event will take place at the new Northern Kentucky Democratic Party headquarters.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Hamilton County sheriff: 'A ton of movement' resulted in inmates escaping jail

CINCINNATI — Questions about security measures at the Hamilton County Justice Center continue to swirl after four inmates escaped custody in the span of three weeks. The fourth inmate, 32-year-old Patrick Thomas, had not been captured after he tunneled through drywall and broke a window on the third floor of Talbert House, a secured treatment facility on Reading Road.
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police investigating fatal Mt. Airy shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy. Officers say they responded to the Groesbeck Gardens Apartments on Pameleen Court shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities say they found Jacoby Donaldson, 20, dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified or named. Anyone...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Butler County teacher accused of inappropriately touching students resigns

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Talawanda School Board on Thursday accepted the resignation of a teacher accused of touching two students inappropriately. Dustin Lema, the father of one of the students, is upset the teacher wasn’t terminated. We are not naming the teacher because police have not charged him,...
Times Gazette

Hillsboro man sentenced to four years in prison

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to at least 48 months in prison for one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, and one amended count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, also a third-degree felony, in Highland County County Common Pleas Court. Brent Rinehart, 45, was sentenced to 24...
HILLSBORO, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy