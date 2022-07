Helen P. Bledsoe, 96 formerly of Staunton, passed away at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Edwardsville Care Center in Edwardsville. She was born on November 3, 1925, in Staunton, the daughter of the late Anton and Julia (Viste) Dalcin. She was a homemaker. She is survived by...

STAUNTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO