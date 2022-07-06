CANCELLED — Severe T-Storm Warning: Parts of Jackson Co. Until 7:15 pm
By Scott Martin
alabamawx.com
2 days ago
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. South central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama…. * At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Scottsboro,. moving south at 15 mph....
----- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for south-central Jackson County until 715 PM CDT. At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Scottsboro, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is...
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Lincoln County in Tennessee until 5 p.m. CDT. The warning also includes southeastern Moore County in Tennessee. At 4:21 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fayetteville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and...
Meteorologist Grace Anello was live in StormTracker 31 this afternoon, tracking a pop-up storm in Jackson County near Scottsboro. StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, is equipped with numerous analytical tools, four cameras and live-on-location remote broadcasting capabilities. This was Grace's first time taking StormTracker 31 into a storm, but it certainly will not be her last!
Big interstate traffic changes are coming to Northeast Alabama. Crews are about to start work removing and reconstructing a section of Interstate 59 northbound along the Etowah and DeKalb county line. Northbound traffic will be shifted onto one of the southbound lanes as soon as Thursday and no later than...
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 431 are shut down after a two-vehicle wreck in Guntersville on Friday afternoon. According to Guntersville Police Department Captain John East, the wreck is near Rock Store Road. One person was evacuated by air to the hospital. This story will...
ETOWAH COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of I-59 near Gadsden, Alabama State Troopers report. The accident involved a charter bus, according to one eyewitness report, though that has not been confirmed at this time. There is no timetable for the interstate to be reopened.
Three people were hurt in a serious accident taking place on Highway 68 just outside of Gaylesville early Thursday afternoon. The collision, near County Road 107 occurred shortly after 1:00pm and involved a 2014 model concrete mixer and a passenger car, a 2007 Ford; the cement truck rolled over onto its side, coming to rest in a ditch – while the other vehicle wound up in a yard on the opposite side of the road.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Limestone County. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Charity Makayla Smith was last seen on July 2 around 12 a.m. at her home in the Clements community. At that time, she was wearing pink shorts, a green tank top, and cowgirl boots.
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. North Alabama’s Paint Rock River is one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing and biologically diverse rivers, and conservationists are racing a deadline to preserve part of it next door to Huntsville.
The Madison Police Department reports that all northbound traffic on County Line Road will be closed until about 5:45 p.m. due to a traffic collision. Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
Visitors to the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum will now have to leave the parking lot by 9 p.m. Rainsville Police Department announced the curfew Thursday, citing reports of "trash, loud music and disrespect of property." "We hate to do this to the ones that are being responsible and respectful, but...
NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – Some viewers have reached out to News 19 expressing concern with slow mail delivery across North Alabama. In a statement to News 19, a United States Postal Service spokesperson confirmed the agency is working on staffing issues and apologized for the delivery delays, providing ways to get help with mail issues.
A veteran Jackson County educator will take over as superintendent on an interim basis. Angela Guess resigned her school board seat effective July 5 upon being named the system’s interim superintendent. Guess has spent decades working in the school system and was once named the Jackson County Elementary Teacher...
An Athens man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian in June. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said troopers initially arrested Stanley James Colwell, 60, on one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident. ALEA said Colwell was driving a pickup truck in Limestone County and struck Christopher Lee Combs, 24, of Athens.
A Morgan County Cemetery has recently been added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s historic cemetery register. Lawrence Cove Community Cemetery is in Eva. The Alabama Historical Commission created the registery to recognize Alabama’s historic cemeteries and to encourage their continued preservation. The Lawrence Cove Cemetery is the 15th cemetery in Morgan County to be listed in the Alabama registry that now features 979 cemeteries statewide. During a recent cleanup at the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, a field stone grave marker was discovered, and after washing the mud off of it, an inscription was discovered that read “W.W. Drinkard, born on Sept. 8, 1873 and died on Feb. 4, 1886. Athelia Woodall Gibbs worked tirelessly to see the cemetery added to the historic registry. Community fish fry.
CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Their lease was up in June, and it was decision time. After four years in South Huntsville, ChuckWagon BBQ co-owner Stephen Holley elected to close that location. Their last day open was July 2. ChuckWagon’s flagship Madison restaurant remains open. Holley chalks up the SoHu closure to “the COVID...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police (HPD) received nearly 300 calls over the July 4 weekend for fireworks, noise, or shots fired. According to a HPD spokesperson, the department received 298 calls for fireworks, shots fired, or noise during the 72-hour period of July 3 through July 5. Police...
Comments / 0