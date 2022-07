MESA, Ariz. — A 39-year-old woman is at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being involved in a shooting at the Mesa Police Department headquarters. On July 7 around 9 p.m., a Mesa police officer was driving a marked patrol vehicle. As he was entering the north gate into the secured parking lot at the headquarters near Country Club Drive and Main Street, another vehicle followed him through the gate and rammed the back of his patrol vehicle.

MESA, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO