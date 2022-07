To celebrate the release of Thor Love and Thunder, Marvel Contest of Champions is adding, and giving away, both Ragnorok Thor and Jane Foster Thor. Whether you are a brand new or existing player, if you log in to Marvel Contest of Champions between July 8 and August 2, you can add either Thor (Ragnorok) or Thor (Jane Foster) to your roster. The game features over 200 Marvel characters, including a number of Thor favorites that the MCU features, like Korg, Hela, Loki, Odin, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO