Join Action News Jax This Morning at Cool Moose Cafe on July 16 for ‘Coffee and Conversation’

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
Action News Jax This Morning is inviting viewers to Riverside for some “Coffee and Conversation.”

Phil Amato, Dawn Lopez and Chandler Morgan will be at the Cool Moose Cafe on Saturday, July 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a chance to get to know our viewers.

We just want to connect and find out what’s on your minds ... and the coffee will be on us!

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

