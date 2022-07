Jorge Masvidal is still awaiting word on who he’ll fight next in the UFC, but he’s definitely interested in a showdown with one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns. With the UFC’s first and only “BMF” champion all but giving up on a potential fight against Conor McGregor, he’s also answered a call from Burns, who has been asking for the matchup for several weeks. In fact, Burns even offered Masvidal the chance to face him in a standup war by stipulating that he’d willingly sign a contract guaranteeing that the Brazilian grappler won’t attempt a single takedown in their fight.

16 HOURS AGO