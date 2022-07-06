ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento among the “best cities for recreation,” according to WalletHub

By Jose Fabian
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new study by WalletHub ranked Sacramento near the top of the Best and Worst Cities for Recreation in the United States.

“In each city, we examined basic living costs, the quality of parks, the accessibility of entertainment and recreational facilities and the weather,” WalletHub said.

Using those and other metrics, WalletHub ranked Sacramento overall 15th out of the 100 largest cities. The study also ranked the cities in four other categories.

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the summer

In weather, Sacramento ranked 9th, and it ranked 24th for its quality of parks. Sacramento still ranked in the Top 50 for its entertainment and recreational facilities, getting the 29th spot.

The city’s lowest ranking was for cost, being ranked 75th.

Over a dozen other California cities were mentioned. San Diego ranked ahead of Sacramento at number 6, and San Francisco ranked ahead at 11th. Los Angeles came in right behind Sacramento at 16th.

The number 1 city for recreation was Las Vegas. It was number 2 in entertainment and recreational facilities, 58 in costs, 22 in quality of parks and 18 in weather.

To read more about the study, click here.

