ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Election official accuses Jefferson County of voter suppression

By Jon Paepcke
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBESSEMER, Ala. — A Bessemer election official is...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Governor Issues Secondary Flags Half-Staff Order

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday July 6th the Governor issues a directive to fly flags half-staff following a presidential order. She has now ordered a state wide directive for the same dates. On July 7th she directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, July 8 to honor Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, who was recently killed in the line of duty. She also stated “On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to his family, his fiancé, and law enforcement officers. Deputy Johnson will forever be remembered as a hero.”
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Funeral service for Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. — Hundreds of loved ones and first responder agencies gathered Friday at the University of Montevallo to honor the life of Bibb County, Alabama Deputy Brad Johnson, who died on June 30 one day after being shot in the line of duty. Watch the final call in the video above. Johnson's funeral service can replayed on theWVTM 13 Facebook page.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

GUEST EDITORIAL: Bessemer Field Officers, Staff Successful at Challenging Location By Matthew Estes, ABPP Communications Director

BESSEMER, Ala – On Wednesday, June 29, I visited the Bessemer Field Office in Jefferson County. Located in downtown Bessemer at1812 Fifth Avenue North, this midsized field office serves the probation and parole needs of southwestern Jefferson County. Officer-in-Charge Sidney Yarbrough gave me a tour of the location, where...
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bessemer, AL
Elections
City
Bessemer, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Elections
Local
Alabama Government
Bessemer, AL
Government
Jefferson County, AL
Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
County
Jefferson County, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The protest that wasn’t

CULLMAN, Ala. – Upon arriving at the Cullman County Courthouse parking lot Monday morning, potential protesters had their plans to demonstrate thwarted due to their lack of preparation in obtaining the necessary permits.  Organized by Alabama Rally Against Injustice, the local demonstration was one of eight planned across the state Monday to protest the overturning of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. The ruling was overturned by the United States Supreme Court on June 24, giving states the power to ban abortions.   While no representatives from the organization were in attendance, resident...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Suppression#Election Official#Politics Local#Election Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

People make the most money in these 10 Alabama counties

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, family dealing with COVID

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and his family are dealing with COVID-19, he announced on his Facebook page. As so many of you have experienced, in the past week, our family has been dealing with COVID-19. Thankfully, our cases have been mild, and we realize what a blessing that truly is. We have been touched by the kindness shown by so many - Tuscaloosa is an amazing place to call home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa

Parents: Party business accepts deposits, appears abandoned. Deputies bring Phillip Bradford back to Jefferson Co. Jail SOURCE: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies bring Phillip Bradford back to Jefferson Co. Jail SOURCE: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Centreville's weekend event to honor Deputy Johnson's sacrifice. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Centreville's weekend...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating accident involving Birmingham City School bus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating an accident involving a school bus that happened on July 8. Police say this happened at 41st Street and 1st Avenue North. There were children on the bus, but no injuries were reported in the crash. Officials with Birmingham City...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Carla and Rick Tour City Walk Bham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Carla and Rick head down to the new City Walk Bham to show what all it has to offer for the World Games. Click on the video above to see the tour.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy