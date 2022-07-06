ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Is Now The First State To Make Calls From Prisons Free For Inmates

By Tim Cushing
Tech Dirt
 3 days ago

Once you’re in jail, you’re just meat the government can abuse with near impunity. You belong to the state now and whatever happens to you is well-deserved — a sentiment not only felt by jailers but by an unfortunately large percentage of the US population. You...

www.techdirt.com

Comments / 19

Darkstar86
3d ago

Why don't we give them pizza parties and free rides to the carnival while we're at it. They are in prison.... there's a certain amount of uncomfortability and inconvenience that goes along with being a prisoner in our justice system for being toxic and predatory towards society.

Reply(5)
7
Caroline Nixon
2d ago

Technically the calls aren't free. The State of CT along with Securus Technology's have been overcharging ppl for calls, so ppl are owed this.

Reply(4)
5
patriot_Nancy57
3d ago

No nothing is ever free what they’ll do is stick the bill on taxpayers.

Reply(2)
9
Related
PBS NewsHour

How the opioid crisis is driving deaths and abuse in prisons

Correction: This story has been updated to correctly attribute data on alcohol and drug overdose deaths in prison to Pew Charitable Trusts. KHN regrets the error. Annissa Holland should be excited her son is coming home from prison after four long years of incarceration. Instead, she’s researching rehab centers to send him to as soon as he walks out the gate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US makes billions from prison labor as inmates earn pennies: rights group

Montrell Carmouche praises Mexico's white beaches and coral reefs, selling it by telephone as a holiday destination while trying not to reveal that he has never been there -- or that he is, in fact, an inmate imprisoned in the United States. Finally, fewer than 5,000 inmates, including Montrell Carmouche, work for private companies, whose clients often do not know the origin of the products. 
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Virginia law stops early inmate releases, angering families

Christopher Ford was a baby when his father was sentenced to 28 years in prison for participating in a murder-for-hire scheme that led to the killings of two people at a car dealership. After serving 25 years, prison officials told Robert Glenn Ford he would be released in July under a 2020 Virginia law that allowed inmates to shave more time off their sentences for good behavior, his son said. But just before he was expecting to go home, Virginia lawmakers approved a budget amendment from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that excluded Ford and thousands of other inmates with...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Alaska Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Alaska on Saturday to support his endorsed candidates in the state as he continues facing legal pressure from the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, and a separate investigation in Georgia about his alleged interference in regards to the results of the 2020 election.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Connecticut gives a lot of money to the Democratic Party

The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prisons#Free Calls#The Connecticut House
The Independent

Mother of Baby P freed from prison

The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, has been freed from jail.Tracey Connelly, 40, was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007.On Thursday, the Ministry of Justice confirmed her release from prison.Dominic Raab condemned the decision, saying it was proof the parole system needs a “fundamental overhaul”.In March, the Parole Board decided Connelly was suitable for release – having rejected three previous bids in 2015, 2017 and 2019 – after hearing she is now...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

West Virginia Prison Officials Incorrectly Drop Disabled Man Off At Bus Station Alone And He Has Never Been Seen Again

Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
WashingtonExaminer

Oklahoma to put prisoner to death almost every month through 2024

Oklahoma is planning to put a prisoner to death roughly every month, a speedy pace for a rarely invoked punishment that's banned in several other states. The first of the 25 executions, slated for Aug. 25, was scheduled Friday by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals after a federal judge greenlighted the reintroduction of lethal injection as a method of execution in the state. The planned executions over the next 29 months account for just over half of the Sooner State's death row inmate population of 44.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
UPI News

Overcrowding, old buildings led to COVID-19 surge in California prisons

An array of problems, including overcrowding, led to a surge of COVID-19 cases in California prisons in 2020-2021, a new report details. Preventing outbreaks in the future will require a comprehensive list of fixes, from reducing overcrowding in the state's 34 adult prisons to improving old buildings. Vaccination drives and methods for rapid detection are also necessary, researchers said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy