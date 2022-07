BATON ROUGE, La. — The 2022 schedule for the LSU Cross Country team has been released, with the Tigers scheduled for four regular-season meets beginning on Sept. 2. “We will use September to get us ready for the championship meets that are in October and November,” said Head Coach Houston Franks, headed into his fourth season at the helm. “We feel really good about our returning team and feel like we have made some good additions.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO