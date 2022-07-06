ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Willowcreek Fire 90% contained

Cover picture for the articleThe Willowcreek Fire northeast of Vale, Oregon...

signalamerican.com

Washington County burn ban now in effect

A burn ban for Washington County took effect on Friday, July 1.  The ban on open burning is to remain in effect until Oct. 20 or unless it is determined, based on temperature and precipitation, that it can be lifted earlier.  The Weiser Rural Fire District and Washington County Sheriff’s...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

Parts of I-84 will close, reduce speeds for Idaho Patriot Thunder

Parts of Interstate 84 will have reduced speeds and will temporarily be blocked on Sunday, July 10 for the Idaho Patriot Mountain Thunder event, according to a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department. Idaho State Police will be escorting up to 1,200 motorcyclists for the event. Police will reduce...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why This Idaho City is One of the Best for Recreation in the United States

Living in Idaho, many of us enjoy getting outside and taking advantage of where we live. Recreational activities are a huge part of life in Idaho. It keeps many of us in shape, keeps us in good health, gets us outside, and is a great way to spend a day. Not all places are built for great recreation, and some cities know how to do it right, while others drop the ball. Finding which cities in the United States are best for recreation isn't easy, but a list that recently came out ranked the top 100 cities, and one of Idaho's made the list.
IDAHO CITY, ID
MIX 106

Actor Henry Winkler Is Back At Lodge North Of Twin Falls Fishing

One of Idaho's favorite celebrities is back on the Snake River and hooking some monster fish. Henry Winkler is a frequent guest at lodges in both central and eastern Idaho, and on Wednesday, shared some photographs to his Twitter site from the river in Swan Valley. Henry was in southeastern...
MIX 106

The Latest on the Missing Children of Idaho

There is no feeling more terrifying than not knowing the whereabouts of your child. According to data from MissingKids.org, there were 128 cases of missing children reported in Idaho in 2021. That's an average of a bit more than 2 children going missing every week. According to MissingKids.org, that number jumps higher in neighboring states, Oregon and Washington where the totals are 500 and 1,038 reports respectively.
BOISE, ID
Idaho News 6

Made in Idaho: Bella Biscotteria

EAGLE, IDAHO — When most people retire, they may look forward to spending more time with their families or traveling or just finally relaxing a bit more. But one Eagle husband and wife team decided they wanted to meet more of their community members while enjoying an old skill they both shared, so they opened a bakery.
EAGLE, ID
KIVI-TV

Ontario crash closes I-84 lanes in both directions

ONTARIO, Ore. — A crash in Ontario, Oregon affected lanes on I-84 in both directions Thursday night. One lane closed westbound and one lane closed eastbound, according to Trip Check. The crash on westbound I-84 at milepost 373 happened after a CMV went out of its lane and into...
ONTARIO, OR
kboi.com

Catalytic converter thefts continue to rise locally

Don’t leave your car unlocked…More and more catalytic converters are getting stolen here in the Treasure Valley. In Meridian, police track a 550 percent increase in reports from 2019 to now. CBS 2 News reports Boise police took 12 reports in 2019, but that number has increased to...
BOISE, ID
Elko Daily Free Press

Bruce tabbed grand marshal of Stampede

ELKO — W.T. Bruce — a professional photographer from Homedale, Idaho — has been named the grand marshal of the 2022 Silver State Stampede. “They must be really desperate. That honor is usually for old guys and local people,” Bruce joked. Bruce was born in 1959...
ELKO, NV
KIDO Talk Radio

Guydaho: 6 Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Guy Fieri Needs To Try In Idaho

I am a big Guy Fieri fan. He has the greatest job in the world. He gets to travel not just the country--but the world--to try all the best food around. Not bad livin'. Whenever I travel, I like to try to eat at restaurants he at at on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in that city. Now that I'm in Boise, that's no different. One of the first things I did after moving here was Google where Guy has eaten in Idaho and what he had.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Salvation Army to hold 'Fresh Friday' produce market

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you're in need of some assistance, the Boise Salvation Army is offering its Fresh Friday produce market on Friday. “We are hosting our second fresh produce market through our food pantry this Friday. Being able to provide fresh produce, especially to our senior population is a welcomed service. We’ve heard stories about how hard it is with the high price of foods, that our seniors living on a fixed income are having to choose between medications and buying groceries” Major Tom Stambaugh, Boise Corps Officer.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Don’t Be “That” Person: Annoying Habits Boise River Floaters Hate

If you've lived in or around Idaho's beautiful Treasure Valley for a season or two, you've likely achieved the benchmark of your first float down the Boise River. An experience unlike any other, floating the river is hands-down one of our coolest summer season traditions. And just in case you didn't know, we'll never miss a chance to tell visitors and cherry transplants all about it!
BOISE, ID

