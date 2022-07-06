Man found dead in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 26-year-old was killed in a shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah on July 7. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to West Park at Montgomery Street around 11:40 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert and found Gary Pitts with gunshot wounds. Pitts died as a result of those injuries.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. This morning, the WJCL 22 News crew is reporting a wreck close to the newly opened Islands Expressway Bridge. The wreck is on the Causton Bluff side of the brand-new bridge. Heavy traffic delays are expected.
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A wanted man barricaded himself inside a home Friday morning, the Glynn County Police Department said. He surrendered without incident hours later. GCPD arrived at the home at 377 Midway Circle around 9 a.m. and spoke with a woman who lived in the home. She told police the man had firearms.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Midway man is now in custody in connection with the death of 33-year-old Joseph Webb. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says 42-year-old Jonathan Campen turned himself in to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Friday on open warrants. He’s charged with...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning on Shellbark Way. At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Shellbark Way and discovered 18-year-old Mercedes Contreras with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died of...
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fiery accident between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle in Liberty county left two critically injured. According to Liberty County Fire Chief, Brian Darby both vehicles collided at the intersection of Rogers Pasture Road and Leroy Coffer Highway shortly after 3:30 pm. Darby said a passerby pulled two […]
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly man was found dead on Tybee Beach Thursday morning, according to Chatham EMS. Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen said there’s no foul play suspected. The man was in his 70’s. His body was found around 6:35 a.m. No further details were released. This is a developing story and […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help locating a missing teenage girl. Ariana Hoover, 15, was last seen on Canterbury Road around 2:30 a.m. on July 7. She is believed to have run away from home. Hoover is 5’ 1” tall and weighs 115 pounds with blue […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above: Raw video -- viewer discretion advised. Officials in Beaufort County are looking for several people seen on video harassing and even swinging around a small alligator. According to the Fripp Island Property Owner's Association, several men were seen harassing the alligator the night of...
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect they say fled from officers after a crash on Tybee Island Wednesday afternoon. The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said Chad Cooley ran a red light near Highway 80 and Campbell Avenue and was struck by another car. The crash caused both Cooley and passenger of his motorcycle to be ejected.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Deputies are investigating a homicide that took place on Saturday. According to Colonel Danny Lowe with the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Thompson Seafood in Darien after 10 p.m. Deputies found a man unresponsive and he was transported to the hospital. Colonel...
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are blocked near the Quacco Road overpass, according to the Pooler Police Department. The lanes are closed due to a crash. First responders are on the scene. Stay with WTOC for updates.
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Police in Garden City are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, authorities were notified around 2:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Davis Avenue. Garden City Police Chief Gil Ballard says one person was shot in the leg and transported...
