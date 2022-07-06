ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man found dead in Richmond Hill

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department responded to a call...

www.wtoc.com

wtoc.com

Man dies after shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 26-year-old was killed in a shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah on July 7. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to West Park at Montgomery Street around 11:40 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert and found Gary Pitts with gunshot wounds. Pitts died as a result of those injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Police investigate Savannah shooting that killed 26-year-old: SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday on West Park Avenue that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old, according to a release. Officers responded to W. Park Avenue at Montgomery Street around 11:40 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert and discovered Gary...
WSAV News 3

Teen shot dead on Shellbark Way Thursday morning

This story was originally published on July 7. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage girl was shot dead Thursday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened on Shellbark Way around 12:30 a.m. Mercedes Contreras, 18, was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of her life-threatening injuries. Contreras has died […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Overnight shooting kills 26-year-old man in Savannah

Savannah Police have issued the following statement:. "Savannah Police detectives are investigating a July 7 shooting on W. Park Avenue that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old. Officers responded to W. Park Avenue at Montgomery Street around 11:40 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert and discovered Gary Pitts with gunshot...
#Richmond Hill#Police
WSAV News 3

Man shot dead on W. Park Avenue late Thursday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead late Thursday night in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened in the 400 block of W. Park Avenue. Gary Pitts, 26 was found on scene around 11:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds. SPD continues to investigate the incident. No other details are […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Wreck reported near newly opened Islands Expressway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. This morning, the WJCL 22 News crew is reporting a wreck close to the newly opened Islands Expressway Bridge. The wreck is on the Causton Bluff side of the brand-new bridge. Heavy traffic delays are expected.
41nbc.com

Midway man charged with murder in connection with death of Joseph Webb

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Midway man is now in custody in connection with the death of 33-year-old Joseph Webb. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says 42-year-old Jonathan Campen turned himself in to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Friday on open warrants. He’s charged with...
wtoc.com

18-year-old killed in shooting on Shellbark Way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning on Shellbark Way. At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Shellbark Way and discovered 18-year-old Mercedes Contreras with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died of...
WSAV News 3

2 critically injured in Liberty County crash

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fiery accident between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle in Liberty county left two critically injured. According to Liberty County Fire Chief, Brian Darby both vehicles collided at the intersection of Rogers Pasture Road and Leroy Coffer Highway shortly after 3:30 pm. Darby said a passerby pulled two […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Elderly man found dead on Tybee Beach Thursday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly man was found dead on Tybee Beach Thursday morning, according to Chatham EMS. Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen said there’s no foul play suspected. The man was in his 70’s. His body was found around 6:35 a.m. No further details were released. This is a developing story and […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Body found on the beach on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found on a Tybee Island beach on Thursday. The Tybee Island Police Department said the body was that of a man in his 70s visiting here on vacation. Police were called to the scene on 19th street and Fisherman’s walk by someone...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing teen last seen on Canterbury Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help locating a missing teenage girl. Ariana Hoover, 15, was last seen on Canterbury Road around 2:30 a.m. on July 7. She is believed to have run away from home. Hoover is 5’ 1” tall and weighs 115 pounds with blue […]
WSAV News 3

Police searching for motorcyclist who fled from crash on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect they say fled from officers after a crash on Tybee Island Wednesday afternoon. The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said Chad Cooley ran a red light near Highway 80 and Campbell Avenue and was struck by another car. The crash caused both Cooley and passenger of his motorcycle to be ejected.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WTGS

Deputies investigating homicide in McIntosh County

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Deputies are investigating a homicide that took place on Saturday. According to Colonel Danny Lowe with the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Thompson Seafood in Darien after 10 p.m. Deputies found a man unresponsive and he was transported to the hospital. Colonel...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police investigating after 1 person shot in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Police in Garden City are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, authorities were notified around 2:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Davis Avenue. Garden City Police Chief Gil Ballard says one person was shot in the leg and transported...

