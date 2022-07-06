ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso toddler reads 1,000 books before kindergarten

By Erika Esquivel
cbs4local.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso toddler was recognized by the city of El Paso for reading 1,000 books before kindergarten. The toddler, Natasha Walker, was honored at the Acosta Moreno...

cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

A Jurassic experience coming to amaze El Paso’s residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso area residents will be able to embark on a prehistoric journey from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age periods and discover the Dinosaurs & Mammals that ruled the earth. The largest most realistic Dinosaur event ever seen in Texas, Jurassic Empire, will bring a wide […]
cbs4local.com

El Paso ISD to open new Roddenberry Planetarium

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will hold the official opening of the new Roddenberry Planetarium on Monday. The new planetarium is located in the former multipurpose room at Crosby Elementary School. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday. The...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Society
93.1 KISS FM

Consider Yourself Lucky If You’ve Still Been Rona-Free In El Paso

If you have been watching the news then you should know Covid-19 cases are on the rise again. But we all know how it has gone bad in the past and it wasn't fun. Recently, you may have noticed news reports about Covid-19 cases on the rise again this summer. KTSM 9 News the other day shared the report about the rise which you can see on their website.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

After two years the El Paso Rent help program is closed

EL PASO, Texas -- The EP Rent Help program closed for new applicants almost a month ago. But the results of the two-year program are in. The EP Rent program started in April of 2020 just after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to help people make their rent payments and avoid evictions.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Kindergarten#Same Love#The Acosta Moreno Library
95.5 KLAQ

Downtown El Paso’s Revitalization Should Include A Grocery Store

Adding a grocery store as part of downtown El Paso's revitalization plan should be considered. Downtown El Paso was once a booming part of the city, but over the years, the once-thriving commerce has dwindled. Even before Covid impacted businesses, downtown El Paso's appeal had slowly eroded from merchants and...
cbs4local.com

Gilbert & Sullivan's Iolanthe comedy to be shown in El Paso, Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Gilbert & Sullivan Company of El Paso will present Iolanthe a comedy for its summer season. The show will be presented at St. Mark's United Methodist Church located 5005 Love Road on July 22, 23, 24 and 29, 30, 31, Friday and Saturday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 2:30 pm.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Zoo & Botanical Garden extend hours on Saturdays in July

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens are extending its hours of operation on Saturdays in July. People can visit the zoo and garden after 5 p.m. every Saturday this July and check out just how wild things can get as the sun prepares to set.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Real News Network

They filmed cops on their own property, police raided their home

The story of an El Paso family’s terrifying encounter with police shows just how treacherous it can be when we point our cameras at law enforcement. PAR speaks to members of the family, who were doing just that when cops decided to arrest them during a violent raid on their home. We dig deep into police records and examine video evidence that reveals how law enforcement can still retaliate when cameras are pointed at them.
93.1 KISS FM

Smithsonian Acquires Lovely Dr. Natalicio Image By El Paso Artist

An elegant portrait of UTEP's Dr. Diana Natalicio created by local artist Gaspar Enriquez is now hanging at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. It's no secret that El Paso is home to some of the most talented and incredible individuals, from musicians to artists and educators, including Gaspar Enriquez, a highly recognized Chicano-style artist and former teacher whose artwork and fame spans worldwide.
EL PASO, TX
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

Broadway El Paso's next season's lineup includes 'Cats,' 'Hamilton,' more

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A mix of debuts and tried & true classics are expected to perform in El Paso this Fall. "Hairspray," "On Your Feet," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Cats," and "Hamilton" are listed in the lineup performing at the Plaza Theatre. The 2022-23 Broadway...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoans saddened by Food City closing down

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Food City in South Central El Paso will be closing down for good in August after over 50 years and El Pasoans are sad to say goodbye. Food City announced on its Facebook Tuesday that they will be closing down the Alameda location due to downsizing and many taking it […]
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso Bucket List Items You Need to Experience

Joanna showed me an article about strange bucket list items, which got me thinking about the El Paso only things I need to cross off BEFORE I kick the bucket. You can see the Wyler Tramway every time you drive in the Northeast, but even as somebody who has grown up in El Paso their entire lives I've never known when the tramway is open. It seems like it magically opens and closes at random times and unfortunately, I've never got to write it! Goes on the bucket list.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy