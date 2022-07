BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marilyn Mosby is seeking her third term as Baltimore City State’s Attorney and looking to hold off the same two challengers she beat in 2018. Mosby told WJZ on Friday that she expects to prevail in the federal criminal case against her, which she is describing as “politically motivated.” Her court date is September 19 on charges of perjury and falsifying information on a mortgage application. “I know I’ve done nothing wrong,” Mosby said. “The citizens of Baltimore City will see that for themselves.” Mosby rose to national prominence in 2015 when she announced charges against the officers involved in Freddie...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO