Driving down a windy canyon road in northern Oregon rangeland, Jordan Maley and April Aamodt are on the look out for Mormon crickets - giant insects that can ravage crops."There's one right there," Aamodt says. They're not hard to spot. The insects, which can grow larger than 2 inches, blot the asphalt. Mormon crickets are not new to Oregon. Native to western North America, their name dates back to the 1800s, when they ruined the fields of Mormon settlers in Utah. But amid drought and warming temperatures - conditions favored by the insects - outbreaks across the West have worsened....

OREGON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO