Learning drowning prevention to help save lives

The children who drowned on the Fourth of July at Lake Como on the FGCU campus were 7 and 12 years old. A statement from the university on Wednesday said Lake Como is not meant for public use and that the waterfront has been closed since May. Learning drowning...
Four kids donated money to Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs to help veterans and children with disabilities. They went the extra mile to help their community because they believe in the organization’s mission. A 9-year-old gave $2,000 and three brothers donated more than $300. WINK News asked the kids, how...
Southwest Florida’s Golisano Children’s Hospital adds a pediatric neurosurgeon. The hospital added a pediatric neurosurgeon recently so children can get the care they need without leaving SWFL. WINK News shows how it makes a stressful situation easier to cope with for parents and patients. Two-year-old Harlee Hicks is...
A Southwest Florida veteran needs a kidney to stay alive. Dave Crist lives on Fort Myers Beach and is on the transplant list. But right now, he is on home dialysis 10 hours a day every day. And he fears a hurricane will wipe out power. Crist is waiting for...
Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor's or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Florida, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
A nonprofit organization in Southwest Florida says it is on the verge of ending homelessness among veterans in the area. The nonprofit Wounded Warriors of Collier County is set to purchase a 10-unit apartment complex in East Naples. The complex comes with a hefty price tag and is the largest...
Gopher tortoises were released to a new home at the Picayune Strand State Forest. The tortoises are threatened and protected by Florida law. And Southwest Florida is working to protect them. After two years, gopher tortoises at the Picayune Strand State Forest have been relocated. It was a collaborative effort...
A 6-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding tested positive for strangles on June 30 after presenting with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge, fever, and lethargy and appearing underweight on June 24. Fifteen horses at the boarding facility in Lee County, Florida, were exposed, and the premises is now under official quarantine.
Preparations have begun for the Naples Pride festival that has been prevented from happening up until this weekend due to the pandemic and a strong storm system. Naples Pride says the festival is its number one fundraiser and is how the group helps the community throughout the year. If you...
Betsy DeHaan adopted a pitbull named Harley from a domestic animal service in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2013, and a year later, he disappeared. "We searched and cruised and looked and put up posters and sent out the wanted, missing pet and just never stopped looking for him," DeHaan told WINK-TV. A few years later the DeHaan family moved to Missouri, never expecting to hear about Harley again. But Angie Bray, a volunteer at a Lee County animal rescue center, said she was contacted recently by a family who spotted a brown pitbull wandering loose in a Fort Myers neighborhood. Bray took the dog to a veterinarian, where its chip was able to identify him and his owners. DeHaan drove about 1,200 miles to be reunited with Harley. "He's still the same great snuggler he always was," she said in a comment on the sheriff's office Facebook post.
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank is accepting school supply donations at all eight of its Lee County branches in partnership with the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools and Children’s Advocacy Center. Through Aug. 1, school supplies and backpacks will be collected to support Lee County educators and local children...
An opportunity for Southwest Florida students to pitch their business ideas. The Immokalee Foundation hosted it’s Fourth Annual What’s Your Pitch, a showcase of student innovators. The students have been working on their ideas for four weeks during a hands-on summer camp at FGCU. This summer camp promises...
In the latest Gulfshore Business report, a taste of Key West has made its way to Southwest Florida. You can get a taste of Key West without the drive at the Sea Monkey Tavern and Grill in downtown Naples. You can learn more about the Sea Monkey Tavern and Grill...
A 28-year-old Cape Coral native just opened the Belle Theatre in the heart of his hometown. Tyler Young opened the Belle Theatre in May and named it after his nana Belle Mira. Cape Coral is the largest city in Southwest Florida yet only has one live performing arts venue. Until...
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Have you ever wondered what you should do with that collection of used plastic grocery bags? One Naples resident created quite a piece of art, a dress made entirely from plastic bags. Nearly 900 of them were collected over six months to make the eye-popping...
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order at Cape Coral High School to increase prescription drug transparency in Florida. “I’ll be signing an executive order to ensure that we have reforms in place in the state of Florida to hold pharmacy benefit managers accountable, and to drive transparency in prescription drug costs,” said DeSantis.
The number of firearms confiscated at airports nationwide is on the rise. In Southwest Florida, TSA has confiscated 19 firearms so far this year. The number of guns confiscated at Southwest Florida International airport this year is a lot for this area but is still less than elsewhere in the state.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The newly-installed superintendent of the Lee County school system has outlined his vision for the future in a letter sent to parents ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Dr. Christopher Bernier was sworn into office in May after a months-long candidate search and interview process.
NAPLES, Fla. — Baby Florida panthers only have a 33% chance of survival, based on recent data. It's a daunting number facing the adult panther population, which only stands at about 120-230 total, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. That's why wildlife experts are working to...
Toxins are infiltrating the oysters around Southwest Florida. Researchers from Florida International University found the contaminated mollusks off Marco Island. The good news is the oysters the researchers found are not sold for you to enjoy. You have probably heard the saying, the world is your oyster, but sometimes, the...
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says a 7-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in Southwest Florida. Investigators out of Springfield, Mass. say Ava Melendez was reported missing on May 6. She may be in the company of her mother, Jewel Melendez. Investigators say...
Comments / 0