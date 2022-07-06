ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesotan Receives Strange, Unsolicited Gifts of Grape Jelly

By Carly Ross
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've received what I'd consider to be pretty random gifts before, but nothing like what this person has been getting in the mail lately. A Minnesotan who's currently living in St. Paul has started receiving gifts of grape jelly and they have no idea who it's coming from. This...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Food & Drinks
Saint Paul, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Newsweek

Ilhan Omar Booed at Somali Music Event in Minneapolis

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was booed by a mostly Somali crowd at a concert in her home state over the weekend, according to viral videos on social media. The incident took place at Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar's concert at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday. The concert came during Somali Week, an annual event that this year marks the 62nd anniversary of independence in Somalia.
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy