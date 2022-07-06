ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Law & Order' Plots Massive Crossover Event

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Law & Order crossover is so big it will involve all three ongoing series in Dick Wolf's massive franchise. When Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime return for their new seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22 on NBC, it will be...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Reveals Season 5 Premiere Date

We know precisely when season 5’s first episode of FBI will drop thanks to the show’s official Twitter account. The entire FBI franchise is coming back for more seasons. Regardless, FBI fans were clamoring to know when the main show of the FBI franchise would return to the air. The Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki headlined show is set to be back on the schedule this fall on September, 20th.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Big Brother' Removes Houseguest at Last Minute

Big Brother Season 24 already has a casting shakeup! Just hours after the summer reality show announced its new cast of houseguests, and just a day before the premiere, Big Brother announced Marvin Achi will no longer be participating in this season of the CBS series. He will be replaced by backup houseguest Joseph.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Lose It Over Major Character Missing From ‘Timeline of Olivia Benson’s Romantic Relationships’

Umm, NBC, we’d like a word. If you’re looking back at all the love interests of Olivia Benson throughout the Law & Order: SVU seasons, how do you leave off Elliot Stabler?. Seriously, Mariska Hargitay, who portrays the beloved Olivia Benson, even posted a vacation photo with a Christopher Meloni mention earlier this week. She can’t escape him, even in Italy.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelli Giddish
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Peter Scanavino
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Mehcad Brooks
Person
Camryn Manheim
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Celebrates July 4th ‘Italian Style’

For Chris Meloni of Law & Order: Organized Crime, celebrating July 4th is cool and stuff but he’s adding a little Italian touch to it. Meloni, who plays Elliot Stabler on the NBC police drama, is hanging out with his kids here. It seems like they are all working together to have a stellar dinner ready to chow down. Well, you might not chow down some Italian food but it’s July 4th. We think a little fun when enjoying dinner might take place. Anyway, check out this video that Meloni shared on Saturday night on Instagram. It just might make you hungry, too.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Reality TV Star Jasmine Burkitt Dead at 28

Reality TV star Jasmine Burkitt has died. Burkitt, who appeared in the BBC Three documentary series Small Teen Big World and Small Teen Bigger World, passed away on June 27 "after a life long battle with a very serious mental illness." She was 28. Burkitt's death was confirmed by her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Med#Chicago Pd#The Crossover#Fbi#Crossovers#Nbc#Tvline#Svu#Chicago Fire#Cbs
Popculture

New 'NCIS' Franchise Crossover in Works for Next Season

The NCIS franchise will crossover in the 2022-2023 season, giving fans of the CBS productions a supersized treat. According to TV Insider, NCIS: LA executive producer R. Scott Gemmill revealed a crossover between the three shows is in motion and it seems to be penciled in next season once everybody is on the same page.
TV SERIES
Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI’: One Star Played a Surprising Number of Characters on ‘Blue Bloods’

“Blue Bloods” fans might recognize one actor’s face from not only his multiple appearances on the show but also his time on “FBI.”. Derek Hedlund played a minor role on “FBI” back in 2018 and 2019, per Looper. He starred as Special Agent JT, appearing in the pilot episode of the series and multiple episodes throughout Season 1 and 2. His character eventually got written off the show, but not killed off.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Are Chris Meloni and Ice-T Friends in Real Life?

Friendships are not always easy as they look on the outside but Law & Order: SVU stars Chris Meloni and Ice-T do their best. Every Thursday night, you can tune into NBC and see them play their famed characters. Watching them on SVU or even Law & Order: Organized Crime these days for Meloni’s Stabler is fun to do. Ice-T’s “Fin” Tutuola has gotten along with Stabler in the past. That’s going to happen again. Well, some people might wonder if they are friends in real life. Let’s take a look and see.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IGN

Black Bird: Limited Series Review

Black Bird premieres on Apple TV+ on July 8, 2022, with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly each Friday. What would you do to win your freedom? Apple TV+’s new limited series Black Bird poses this question while joining the recent batch of true-crime adaptations to hit streamers. Set in the ‘90s, Taron Egerton plays the charming Jimmy Keene, a recently convicted drug dealer who is offered a literal get-out-of-jail-free card but with a significant catch. Black Bird successfully turns a game of cat and mouse on its head and combines a psychological prison thriller with a detective story. Egerton shines as the prisoner who soon loses his cocky edge and leads an impressive ensemble — including the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles — that should keep you riveted throughout the six episodes.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Magnum PI’: When Can We Expect the Show to Premiere on NBC?

NBC saved Magnum PI by ordering two additional seasons of the show. The reboot of the classic TV series that starred Tom Selleck was canceled by CBS. But NBC stepped in and gave the series new life by ordering 20 additional episodes. Those episodes will be split into two seasons and will bring the show’s run to 98 episodes.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy